Who is Brydon Carse? England quick takes plaudits on opening day of Ashes

Brydon Carse helped spearhead England’s recovery on day one of the first Ashes Test as the bowlers dragged the tourists back in contention.

Durham quick Carse joined forces with Jofra Archer to prove the early dangerman to Australia’s openers, limiting captain Steve Smith to just 17 runs before making short work of Usman Khawaja, with a vicious delivery flicking off the glove for a simple catch.

He also caught three of county teammate Ben Stokes’ five wickets, playing his part in the dismissal of Travis Head, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc.

Carse was also at the centre of one of the more hot-tempered moments of the day as he became convinced he had Marnus Labuschagne caught, leading to an angry exchange of words between the pair.

"What a day,” Carse said. “Everyone who came to watch got value for money with 19 wickets. It was brilliant. The atmosphere was electric; the energy right through the day was awesome.

"Fantastic last session from everyone and it’s put us in a good position going into tomorrow."

The 30-year-old is competing in his first Ashes, marking his debut with what is arguably his best appearance in an England shirt to date.

While born in South Africa as the son of former Zimbabwean and Northamptonshire cricketer James Carse, he qualified to play in English county cricket due to his British ancestry and completed his England residency qualification in 2019.

open image in gallery Brydon Carse starred for England in Perth ( AP )

His early career was hampered by injuries, ruled out of the 2018 County Championship due to a knee problem, but as he looked to put frustrations behind him, he began to shine for Durham.

After an impressive 2019 season he forced his way onto England’s radar, securing a place on the England Lions tour to Australia.

Carse was later among the fresh-faced beneficiaries of England’s Covid-ravaged squad for their ODI series against Pakistan in July 2021, the entirety of which had to be replaced due to positive tests.

It delivered his England ODI debut where he hit the ground running, taking a five-for in the third match.

He only made two first-class appearances in 2022 but began the following summer in strong form, scoring a maiden hundred to demonstrate that he had more than a bowling feather to his bow.

open image in gallery Carse has demonstrated his capabilities as an all-rounder ( Getty Images )

Carse earned a T20 debut in the close-season clash with New Zealand as a result before once again being called on as a late replacement, stepping in for the injured Reece Topley during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Carse’s domestic 2024 season was blemished by a 16-month ban - 13 months of which were suspended - handed for breaches of ECB betting regulations. He had been found to have placed 303 bets on cricket matches between 2017 and 2019, the majority of which had taken place while watching games at home as he nursed two long-term injuries.

Nevertheless, his year ended on the high of his Test debut in Pakistan, proving a crucial weapon as he took four from 140 at Multan.

He stamped his mark in an England shirt with a 10-wicket display in England’s subsequent victory over New Zealand in Christchurch, and while his 2025 began with another trip to the treatment table to rehab toe surgery, he looks back to his best after a stellar outing at the Ashes.

England were shot down for 172 in less than 33 overs but Carse was instrumental in their emphatic reply, dragging down Australia to 123 for nine to leave them trailing by 49 after the first day.