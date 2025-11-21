Michael Vaughan sees ‘scars’ on Australia batters as England fight back in Ashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Vaughan reckons England’s fast bowling cartel have already opened up “scars” on Australia’s batters following a gripping first day of the Ashes series in Perth.

England were grateful for their five-pronged pace attack after being bulldozed for 172, with captain Ben Stokes leading the way by collecting five for 23 as Australia closed on 123 for nine on a spicy pitch.

Brydon Carse claimed a couple of wickets, as did Jofra Archer, who shared an electric new-ball spell with the luckless Gus Atkinson, while Steve Smith weathered a couple of blows on his elbow and the fiery Mark Wood clattered Cameron Green on the helmet.

The 2005 Ashes-winning captain Vaughan was sufficiently impressed to suggest Australia’s hierarchy could already be contemplating changes to their batting line-up after they were given a thorough working over.

“You need bowlers to get you out of trouble and England had an attack today where all five quick bowlers bowled with skill, pace and they were intimidating,” Vaughan told the BBC’s Test Match Special.

“You’ve seen how this attack had the top order jumping around. When you’re a tailender and you’re seeing someone who’s incredibly talented like Cameron Green hit on the side of the grille… I would not want to face this attack on this pitch.

“There was enough scars I saw from the way the England bowled to the Australian batters. Australia were hanging on, they really were on the ropes. England have opened up a little crack or two.

“If I was an Australian selector watching the way Australia batted against that kind of attack, I’d be going, ‘oh dear’ and sometimes you have to react quickly.”

Mitchell Starc claimed a career-best seven for 58, kick-starting a 19-wicket day – the most on day one of an Ashes Test since 1909 – by snaring Zak Crawley in the very first over.

But the left-armer, who excelled in the absence of injured Australia captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, had to share top billing with Stokes, who was playing for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in July.

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook told TNT Sports: “For England to win this series, (Stokes) has to be close to being the man of the series – he’s that important.

“He balances the side, he delivers when other people might just be struggling. He is superb. Just for him to get in the series today, to have impact, he’ll feel so much better.

“The best thing about today is England know they can hurt Australia’s top order, even if they don’t win this game – and they’re in a hell of a position to do that – in the next four games, they can really hurt Australia.”

Justin Langer, who was Australia coach when Stokes hit an unforgettable 135 not out in the 2019 Headingley Ashes Test to seal a famous one-wicket win for England, also hailed the touring skipper.

He told TNT: “He is a freak. If I could have one player in the world, (it would be Stokes).

“I just love how fit and strong he is. For a captain to walk out with that presence and do what he does, he gave me the worst day of my cricket career and I think he’s just a brilliant cricketer.”