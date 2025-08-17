Sonny Baker celebrates England call-up with Hundred hat-trick

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jos Buttler and Heinrich Klaasen scored half-centuries as the Manchester Originals cruised to a 57-run victory over the Northern Superchargers in the men's Hundred.

The Originals were restricted in the early stages as Phil Salt and Ben McKinney both fell cheaply, but Buttler and Rachin Ravindra put on 62 from 35 deliveries before Matthew Potts dismissed Ravindra for 31.

Buttler continued to shine alongside Klaasen as the pair put on an unbeaten 69 as they finished not out on 64 and 50 respectively.

The Superchargers' chase of 172 got off to a poor start when Josh Tongue struck twice in eight balls to dismiss Zak Crawley and Michael Pepper.

They were handed a further blow when Harry Brook was caught by Matty Hurst off Ravindra for just 11.

David Miller offered some resistance with a hard-fought 38 before being bowled by Tongue, who took three wickets alongside Sonny Baker - who finished the match with a hat-trick in the week of his England call-up.

Earlier in the afternoon the Originals' women's team edged to a five-run win against the Superchargers.

England bowler Kate Cross removed Kathryn Bryce and Beth Mooney early but Deandra Dottin hit a brilliant unbeaten 51 from 26 deliveries to help the Originals post 117 for five.

Bryce found an early breakthrough when Davina Perrin hit her delivery to Sophie Ecclestone, but the Superchargers gained control with Alice Davidson-Richards and Phoebe Litchfield's partnership.

The pair blasted 64 runs from 47 balls before Litchfield was dismissed for 31 by Bryce for her second wicket and Kerr soon took the scalp of Davidson-Richards, who fell for 29.

Wickets suddenly fell in quick succession as Annabel Sutherland was caught by Fi Morris off Ecclestone and skipper Hollie Armitage was bowled by Kerr.

And some solid bowling at the death saw Ecclestone take Bess Heath's wicket and Bryce caught Cross off Lauren Filer for the Originals to narrowly claim their third win of the competition.

Birmingham Phoenix were bowled out for just 76 as they slumped to their fourth defeat from five games in the women's competition with an 88-run thrashing at the hands of London Spirit.

The defending champions struggled in the opening stages when Georgia Redmayne was dismissed early and Emily Arlott bowled both Cordelia Griffith and Charli Knott.

Kira Chathli underpinned the innings with a fantastic 69-runs from 35 balls, but her effort was ended after edging Ellyse Perry behind.

Grace Harris picked up where Chathli left off with a quickfire 34 before being trapped lbw by Arlott for her third wicket as the Spirit closed on 164 for six.

Georgia Voll fell early in the Phoenix's chase and Emma Lamb enjoyed a bright start before being run out for 23, the highest score of their innings.

Amy Jones and Arlott both finished with 10 runs and were the only other players to make double figures.

PA