Jacob Bethell to become youngest man to captain England in Ireland series

Jacob Bethell is set to become the youngest man to captain England in an international fixture after being installed as skipper for the three-match T20I series against Ireland in September.

Bethell will stand in for Harry Brook with England’s regular white-ball skipper and other three-format players rested from the engagement in Malahide.

The highly-rated Warwickshire batting all-rounder, who appeared in the fifth Test against India, will surpass the record of Monty Bowden, who was 23 years old and 144 days when he led England Men in a Test match against South Africa at Cape Town in 1888/89. Bethell will not turn 22 until October.

Brook will lead England in the three ODIs and three T20s against South Africa that begin on 2 September, with fast bowler Sonny Baker an eye-catching call-up to the squad.

Baker, who is capable of bowling in excess of 90mph, has impressed for Hampshire in the County Championship and T20 Blast this summer and produced several strong showings for the Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

“Jacob Bethell has impressed with his leadership qualities ever since he has been with the England squads and the series against Ireland will provide him with the opportunity to further develop those skills on the international stage,” Luke Wright, England men selector, explained.

“Sonny is a player we have identified for a while and he was impressive during the England Lions tours last winter. He has carried that form into this season in white-ball cricket with Hampshire and Manchester Originals and deservedly gets his opportunity.”

open image in gallery Sonny Baker has impressed for Hampshire and in The Hundred ( PA Wire )

England remain without Mark Wood but have plenty of pace in their white-ball set-up, with all of Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton included in the ODI group for the South Africa series. Left-arm quick Luke Wood is included in the two T20 squads, while Rehan Ahmed provides leg-spinning back-up to Adil Rashid after an encouraging season with bat and ball at Leicestershire

Liam Dawson retains his place after his recall for the West Indies encounters earlier in the summer, while Tom Hartley is a possible debutant in the Ireland T20 series - the Lancashire spinner went to last year’s World Cup in the format but did not make an appearance.

There is no place, though, for either Sam Curran or Liam Livingstone, who remain out of favour. Assistant coach Marcus Trescothick will take charge of the Ireland itinerary with head coach Brendon McCullum skipping the series after a busy summer across formats.

ODI Squad v South Africa:

Harry Brook (Yorkshire) - Captain

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Sonny Baker (Hampshire)

Tom Banton (Somerset)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

IT20 Squad v South Africa:

Harry Brook (Yorkshire) – Captain

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Tom Banton (Somerset)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Luke Wood (Lancashire)

IT20 Squad v Ireland:

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire) - Captain

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)

Sonny Baker (Hampshire)

Tom Banton (Somerset)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Tom Hartley (Lancashire)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Luke Wood (Lancashire)