Liam Livingstone inspires Birmingham Phoenix to victory over Oval Invincibles

Liam Livingstone was at his buccaneering best as Birmingham Phoenix claimed their first win of The Hundred this year, overcoming defending champions Oval Invincibles by four wickets.

Dropped from England’s white-ball sides this year, Livingstone delivered a reminder of his enduring class with 69 not out off 27 balls at Edgbaston, including an astonishing takedown of Rashid Khan.

Livingstone thumped 26, including three of his five sixes, in Khan’s final set, with the vaunted Afghanistan leg-spinner’s nought for 59 the worst figures ever recorded in the men’s competition.

Saqib Mahmood took two wickets in two balls to set up a grandstand finale, but Benny Howell drove for four first up to settle a high-scoring thriller as a pursuit of 181 was reeled in with two deliveries to spare.

As well as a special innings from captain Livingstone, Birmingham, who started their campaign by losing to Trent Rockets and Southern Brave, were grateful for 51 from Will Smeed, although England pair Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell were dismissed for single figures as their quiet tournaments continued.

The Invincibles, who lost for the first time this year after two successive wins, recovered from 114 for five from 73 balls to get to 180 for eight thanks to Donovan Ferreira’s 63 off 29 deliveries.

Earlier, Alice Capsey rediscovered some fluency on the big stage as the Invincibles posted their highest women’s total en route to their first win of 2025 after downing the Phoenix by 22 runs.

Former Australia captain Meg Lanning swiped 36 off 19 balls in a 76-run opening stand with Invincibles skipper Lauren Winfield-Hill (33), laying the foundations for Capsey to capitalise on the fine start.

She has struggled for England in the past 12 months, but the 21-year-old’s 52 off 29 deliveries was an uplifting return to form in the tournament where she first made a name for herself, aged 16, in 2021.

Paige Scholfield added 25 not out off 16 balls as the Invincibles, who began their campaign with losses to London Spirit and Manchester Originals, reached 174 for five, the third best women’s score ever.

Amanda-Jade Wellington, out for a golden duck, took centre stage in the reply, following up a juggling catch to dismiss Georgia Voll (22) with a no-look underarm back flick to run out Emma Lamb (25).

In between the Australian’s leg spin did for Marie Kelly and Ellyse Perry, who was looking dangerous on 29 before feathering behind, as the Phoenix charge finished on 152 for six.