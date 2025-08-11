Manchester Originals beat London Spirit to end Old Trafford losing run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A disciplined bowling performance saw Manchester Originals end a six-match losing run at Old Trafford as they beat London Spirit by 10 runs in the men’s Hundred.

Sonny Baker set the tone by opening up with five dot balls – finishing with one for 21 off 20 balls – as the hosts looked to defend their total of 163 for five before England seamer Josh Tongue weighed in with three for 29.

He dismissed dangerman David Warner who, after a difficult start, made 71 off 51 to leave Spirit needing an improbable 38 off 14 balls.

Tongue’s England team-mate Jamie Overton made for an interesting finish with three fours and a six in his 19 off seven deliveries but the visitors came up short as Originals recorded their first win of the competition.

The home side got off to a flying start with opener Ben McKinney hitting 29 off 12, with Jos Buttler (46), Phil Salt (31) and Heinrich Klaasen (24) all making significant scores.

Defending champions London Spirit extended their 100 per cent record to three matches in the women’s competition after beating Manchester Originals with two balls to spare.

Grace Harris finished 50 not out off 32 balls but it was number nine Sarah Glenn who held her nerve, hitting 10 off four balls, with her second boundary bringing up the winning runs as the visitors chased down the 123 needed for victory.

Kira Chathli had got the innings off to a good start with 34 but Spirit looked like they may be in difficulty after slipping to 97 for five off 84.

However, Harris held things together to set up a tense finish as Kathryn Bryce took wickets in successive balls late on.

Batting first, Originals had slipped to 77 for five off 65 despite Beth Mooney’s 26 off 20 at the top of the order.

They eventually posted 122 for six thanks to a sixth-wicket stand of 45 runs between Deandra Dottin (36) and Alice Monaghan (18no) but it was not enough to prevent Spirit from going top of the table.