Shoaib Bashir gives England boost for Ashes with injury update

Shoaib Bashir is confident he will be ready for the first Ashes Test as he revealed his relief at an injury to his little finger being on his non-bowling hand.

Bashir went down attempting to take a catch off his own bowling in England’s third Test against India at Lord’s last month, necessitating an hour-long operation to insert a screw into the broken digit.

His ring and little fingers were in a splint when he appeared at a Chance to Shine event in Nottingham and England’s first-choice spinner is still unsure when he will be available to take the field next.

open image in gallery Shoaib Bashir expects to be fit for the Ashes ( PA )

But he thinks he will be fit for England’s next Test assignment, when they begin their bid to reclaim the urn on November 21 in Perth, so much so he is already formulating plans for Australia’s batters.

Bashir told the PA news agency: “I’m thankful it was my non-bowling hand because otherwise things might look a bit different. These things happen in cricket and they’re part of the journey.

“I had a screw put in my finger just to hold the bone together. Nothing too over the top. I can’t play cricket for a bit of time but I’m slowly getting back in the gym now, which is good.

“(There is) not a specific (return) date – we’ll see where we’re at in a few weeks. Hopefully pretty soon. I should be good (for the start of the Ashes).

“It’s always in the back of your head – it’s the one series everyone talks about. It will be an exciting series for sure. I’ve been talking to a few people about my plans but I’m not leaking anything here.”

Despite the injury, Bashir batted in England’s second innings and then bowled on the fifth day, taking the final wicket of Mohammed Siraj to help his side claim a narrow win in his final act of the Test summer.

Liam Dawson was unable to make a compelling case when he was drafted in for the fourth Test and was dropped for the decider but Bashir insisted he was unconcerned at others competing for his spot.

Bashir, a practising Muslim, said: “I don’t like to see things that way. I believe whatever is written for you is written for you. My religion teaches me that.

“I just love playing the game and playing for England. The ultimate goal is to keep trying to win games for England whenever I’m given the opportunity.”

Shoaib Bashir was speaking at the Chance to Shine national Street cricket finals. Chance to Shine is a national charity that uses cricket to inspire young people and teach them key life skills.

