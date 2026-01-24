Scotland replace Bangladesh at T20 World Cup after boycott

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland are set to be awarded a berth at next month’s T20 World Cup in India after Bangladesh chose to boycott the event.

The announcement has not formally been made by the International Cricket Committee (ICC) but BBC Sport have reported that Scotland are in line to take Bangladesh's place in Group C as the highest-ranked team not already at the tournament.

It comes after Bangladesh requested that their tournament matches be held in Sri Lanka amid escalating tensions with India that have rumbled for several weeks and left the side’s participation in doubt.

The ICC rejected this request in a decision made at a board meeting on Wednesday, stressing that Bangladesh would either play their matches in India or be replaced.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had cited security reasons in requesting that they not travel to India. It followed the releasing of Bangladeshi left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman from his contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), seemingly instigated by reported attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and strained ties between Dhaka and Delhi.

The T20 World Cup will already be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with all of Pakistan’s fixtures held in the island nation. Reports suggest that Pakistan backed the BCB’s appeal at the board meeting, but the ICC board concluded that there was “no threat” to Bangladesh players, media personnel or officials if they were to travel to India for the tournament.

open image in gallery The ICC board concluded there was ‘no threat’ to Bangladesh if they were to travel to India for the tournament ( Getty )

The BCB responded by reaffirming their position, leading to the ICC to press ahead with their alternative plan of inviting Scotland into the tournament instead. The ICC, Cricket Scotland and the BCB are expected to issue statements in due course.

Cricket Scotland officials are said to have been monitoring the situation closely, with Scotland's players already back in training as the prepare for a one-day international tri-series with Namibia and Oman in Windhoek in March.

Scotland’s late inclusion in the tournament sets up a group clash with England, who they will face in Kolkata on 14 February.

The event is scheduled to begin on 7 February, with Scotland’s first game against the West Indies on the opening day. Nepal and Italy are also in their group.