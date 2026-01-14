Bangladesh doubles down on demand to move T20 World Cup matches out of India
Standoff with ICC continues after talks to resolve issue fail to produce breakthrough
Bangladesh’s demand to move its T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka has triggered a standoff with the sport’s governing body as discussions to settle the issue have failed to yield a breakthrough.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has requested the International Cricket Council to shift its team’s matches to a neutral venue, citing security concerns for its players in India amid worsening ties between the South Asian neighbours.
The demand was made after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) forced Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from its squad for this year’s tournament. The decision to remove Rahman sparked outrage in Bangladesh, which banned IPL broadcasts and announced that it would not send its team for the World Cup in India.
The Indian cricket board hasn’t given a specific reason for removing Rahman from the IPL, but the decision is widely believed to have been prompted by diplomatic tensions between Delhi and Dhaka.
Tensions have been mounting since a street agitation ousted Sheikh Hasina as prime minister in 2024. The former leader fled to India, where she continues to live close to the corridors of power despite requests for her extradition from Dhaka.
The ousted leader was a close ally of India and bilateral relations have soured since she was replaced by an interim government.
Tensions flared in December after a Bangladeshi Hindu man accused of blasphemy was beaten to death by a mob, triggering protests by Hindu groups in India.
The fallout spilled over into cricket, arguably South Asia’s most popular sport, with the Indian board removing Rahman from the IPL roster.
The World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, begins on 7 February. Bangladesh is scheduled to play three group matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.
Representatives of the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the ICC held a video conference on Tuesday to discuss the issue for the first time but didn’t reach a resolution.
The ICC said the tournament’s itinerary had already been announced and requested Bangladesh’s board to reconsider its stance.
“The BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns,” the board said after the call, adding that it “reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh’s matches outside India”.
“While the ICC highlighted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance,” it noted, “the board’s position remains unchanged.”
Ahead of the video call, the two sides had exchanged letters stating their positions. The ICC reportedly said in its letter that an independent security assessment indicated “no specific or heightened threat” to Bangladesh’s team in India.
Although the call did not lead to a resolution, the parties agreed that discussions would continue to explore possible solutions.
“The BCB remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials and staff while engaging constructively with the ICC to address the matter,” the board said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks