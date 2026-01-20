Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cricket’s international governing body has reportedly issued an ultimatum to Bangladesh to confirm their T20 World Cup participation in India by Wednesday or risk being replaced by another team.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has told the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to make the final decision on whether its team will travel to India for the Men’s T20 World Cup tournament, which begins on 7 February and is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, according to reports.

Officials have indicated that if Bangladesh pulls out, the vacancy would be filled by the next highest-ranked team not already qualified, most likely Scotland, according to reports.

“The BCB officials have been told to decide on the participation by 21 January. If they refuse to travel to India, then they should be ready to be replaced by another team as per rankings,” an ICC source told Indian wire agency Press Trust of India. However, the BBC reported that the ICC has not held any talks with Scotland yet about replacing Bangladesh.

BCB reportedly told the ICC about their willingness to participate in the T20 World Cup, but outside of India.

The BCB has cited concerns over “safety and security” of players amid national sentiment and deteriorating political relations between the two neighbours.

open image in gallery Suryakumar Yadav of India leaves the field after being dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh during the Asia Cup match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Stadium on 24 September 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates ( Getty Images )

Those tensions worsened after reports of killings of Hindus in Bangladesh and accusations from India of violence against minorities – claims that Bangladesh’s interim leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, has said are exaggerated.

Bangladesh’s position hardened after fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was released from his Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this month.

The decision was taken after discussions with India’s cricket board, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), due to “developments all around”. The IPL is the world’s most lucrative domestic T20 competition, and the move triggered anger in Dhaka.

The ICC is chaired by former BCCI chief Jay Shah, who assumed office on 1 December 2024 and is the son of Indian home minister, Amit Shah.

open image in gallery Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh reacts during game one of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Bangladesh at University of Otago Oval on 17 December 2023 ( Getty Images )

The BCB on Monday denied being given a 21 January deadline to make the call.

“Last Saturday, on January 17, an ICC representative came and our cricket board representatives held a meeting with him. There, in regards to World Cup participation, there was issue with the venue and we informed them about our reluctance to play in that venue,” said BCB media committee chair, Amjad Hossain, according to the daily The Star.

“We requested for alternate venue and we held detailed discussions with the representatives. They told us that they will inform the ICC about the issues and will let us know about the decision later on. In regards to these talks, they haven’t mentioned a specific date or when they will let us know. They just told us that they will let us know when the next discussion will take place,” he added.

Bangladesh are currently scheduled to play all four of their group matches in India – three at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens and one at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Their opening fixture is against the West Indies in Kolkata on 7 February, leaving little time for further negotiation.

The ICC has refused to redraw the tournament itinerary, despite Bangladesh asking for their matches to be moved to Sri Lanka, the event’s co-host.

Sri Lanka is already set to stage all of Pakistan’s games under an existing ICC arrangement with India that allows Pakistan to play at neutral venues in global tournaments until 2027.

Bangladesh are placed in Group C alongside England, the West Indies, Italy and Nepal. The BCB proposed swapping places with Ireland in Group B, which includes Sri Lanka, Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe – a change that would allow Bangladesh to base themselves entirely in Sri Lanka.

open image in gallery A view of the Arun Jaitley Stadium is pictured amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi on 6 November 2023, during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka ( AFP via Getty Images )

So far, discussions with the ICC have failed to produce a breakthrough. The ICC is understood to have rejected both a venue change and a group swap, arguing that the competition schedule is already finalised and that further alterations would be disruptive.

The ICC’s position is underpinned by independent security assessments.

According to sources familiar with the reports, risk evaluations carried out by internationally recognised experts have not identified any specific or direct threat to the Bangladesh team, officials or venues in India.

The overall risk level for matches in Kolkata and Mumbai has been assessed as low to moderate – a profile considered typical for major international sporting events and manageable through standard security planning.

While the ICC has not publicly commented, it has made clear in private discussions that, based on professional advice, there is no security justification for relocating Bangladesh’s fixtures.

Within Bangladesh, senior players have urged caution. Former captain Tamim Iqbal warned that an uncompromising stance could have long-term consequences, saying decisions taken now could resonate “10 years down the line”.

Current Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has also advised against an extreme approach.