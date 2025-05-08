Marnus Labuschagne to return to Glamorgan ahead of World Test Championship final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne is making a brief return to struggling Glamorgan after signing up for two Rothesay County Championship matches later this month.

Labuschagne has been a regular at Sophia Gardens since his first overseas spell in 2019 and is returning once again ahead of his appearance in the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's in June.

He will be available to play in the games against Northamptonshire starting on 16 May and Middlesex the following week, replacing South African Colin Ingram in the side.

"It's great to have Marnus returning to the club again," director of cricket Mark Wallace said.

"He's very much part of the furniture here and we're looking forward to welcoming back to Wales for a couple of games. Although it's only for a short period, it will allow Colin to have a break and recharge before the Blast."

Glamorgan sit bottom of the Division Two table after four games and are awaiting their first win of the season in the County Championship.

open image in gallery Marnus Labuschagne has been a regular at Glamorgan over the last few years ( PA Wire )

The World Test Championship final will begin on Wednesday 11 June at the Home of Cricket. Australia are the defending champions having triumphed over India at The Oval in 2023.

