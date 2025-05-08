Jump to content
Marnus Labuschagne to return to Glamorgan ahead of World Test Championship final

The Australia batter will be back in Cardiff as he returns to the county

Rory Dollard
Thursday 08 May 2025 06:43 EDT
Marnus Labuschagne will be back in a Glamorgan shirt this summer
Marnus Labuschagne will be back in a Glamorgan shirt this summer (AFP via Getty Images)

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne is making a brief return to struggling Glamorgan after signing up for two Rothesay County Championship matches later this month.

Labuschagne has been a regular at Sophia Gardens since his first overseas spell in 2019 and is returning once again ahead of his appearance in the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's in June.

He will be available to play in the games against Northamptonshire starting on 16 May and Middlesex the following week, replacing South African Colin Ingram in the side.

"It's great to have Marnus returning to the club again," director of cricket Mark Wallace said.

"He's very much part of the furniture here and we're looking forward to welcoming back to Wales for a couple of games. Although it's only for a short period, it will allow Colin to have a break and recharge before the Blast."

Glamorgan sit bottom of the Division Two table after four games and are awaiting their first win of the season in the County Championship.

Marnus Labuschagne has been a regular at Glamorgan over the last few years
Marnus Labuschagne has been a regular at Glamorgan over the last few years (PA Wire)

The World Test Championship final will begin on Wednesday 11 June at the Home of Cricket. Australia are the defending champions having triumphed over India at The Oval in 2023.

PA

