‘Desperately disappointed’ Mark Wood ruled out of Ashes with knee injury as England call up replacement

Mark Wood has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series in a major injury blow for England.

Wood featured in the opening Test in Perth but suffered a left knee issue, bowling just 11 overs before being declared unavailable before the defeat in Brisbane.

The 35-year-old, who missed the entire English summer after a nine-month recovery from knee surgery, has now been ruled out of the entirety of the series, leaving captain Ben Stokes without his most experienced seamer and fastest bowler as England look to fight back from 2-0 down.

“Gutted to be out the remainder of the Ashes,” Wood posted on Instagram. “After extensive surgery and seven long, hard months of work and rehab to get back into the test arena, my knee just hasn't held up.

“None of us expected this. I came here with high expectations about making a big impact. I’m desperately disappointed that despite yet more injections and intensive medical treatment it has become clear that the flare up in my knee is worse than feared.

“I’m really sorry that has left me unable to perform as expected but it is not for want of trying. I still believe we can turn things around. Never give in. Come on England.”

Surrey’s Matthew Fisher has been called up to the squad ahead of the third Test in Adelaide, which begins on 17 December. Fisher has one international cap, earned on a tour of the West Indies in the absence of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in 2022 while at Yorkshire.

open image in gallery Matthew Fisher has one Test cap, earned in Barbados ( Getty Images )

While not as quick as Wood, Fisher produced an impressive first season in the County Championship at Surrey after moving south, although was wicketless for the England Lions in a heavy defeat to Australia A in Brisbane this week.

Australia, meanwhile, have confirmed that Josh Hazlewood will play no part in the series. The 34-year-old fast bowler suffered a hamstring problem ahead of the Ashes and is now experiencing an achilles issue.

It is hoped that Hazlewood may return for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February.

"(I'm) really flat for him," head coach Andrew McDonald said of Hazlewood.

open image in gallery Australia’s Josh Hazlewood will miss the rest of the Ashes ( PA Archive )

"A couple of setbacks that we didn't see coming. We thought he'd play a huge part in the series but really feel for him that he won't get that opportunity."

In better news for McDonald, captain Pat Cummins is in line to return to the Australian side as they look to seal the series at the Adelaide Oval.

A cautious approach had been taken over Cummins as he dealt with a back injury but he is now deemed ready to feature.

“We feel as though the simulation in the nets has got him skill ready. His body's ready to go," said McDonald.

"Barring anything else happening in the next week, I'd be expecting Pat to be tossing the coin and putting the blazer on.

"He was out at Allan Border Field whilst everyone was at the Gabba; he simulated pretty much what a match will look like out there with multiple spells.

open image in gallery Pat Cummins is set to lead Australia in Adelaide ( Getty Images for Cricket Austral )

"There won't be any match opportunities for Pat (before Adelaide) and this is something we've done with Pat before long-ish layoffs, where we've put some time and effort into rebuilding his body.

"So we feel as though he'll be as best prepared as can be."

Only one team in Test history has ever come from 2-0 down to win a Test series, an Australian side led by Don Bradman in the 1936/37 Ashes on home soil.