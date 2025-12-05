Australia bowler Josh Hazlewood suffers Ashes injury setback with new timeline for return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Josh Hazlewood’s hopes of playing a part in the 2025/26 Ashes series are hanging by a thread after he suffered another setback on his recovery.

Hazlewood was ruled out of the first two Tests of the series, in Perth and Brisbane, and will also be absent for the third Test in Adelaide while he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

The fast bowler was due to join up with the Australian squad in Brisbane but those plans are on hold after he felt soreness in his Achilles after making a return to bowling.

Hazlewood had begun bowling off a few paces in Sydney last week when the latest setback occured.

"Josh Hazlewood reported achilles soreness this week during his rehabilitation from recent hamstring injury," a Cricket Australia statement said.

"It is a low-grade issue and he is expected to recommence running and bowling next week."

The worry for Australia is whether he can manage his recovery in time to play a part in the series at all with the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and the fifth Test in Sydney his best opportunities to play.

The new injury is latest in a series of setbacks for Hazlewood who has been frustrated in recent years with continuous calf and Achilles issues.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

In 2022-23 he suffered a side strain and missed three Tests before pulling up with Achilles soreness in his first Test back. He also missed the entire tour of India in early 2023 and was not selected in the World Test Championship final in June as he had not recovered in time.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald is confident that Hazlewood can still play a part later in the series. The hosts have faced several setbacks in their seam bowling department with Sean Abbott also sidelined by a hamstring injury. Captain Pat Cummins missed the first two Tests but should feature at Adelaide.