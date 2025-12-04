Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Joe Root’s epic century saves Australian legend from humiliating forfeit

Joe Root scored his first century in Australia on Thursday
Joe Root scored his first century in Australia on Thursday (Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire)
  • Joe Root hit his first ever century in Australia on the first day of the second Ashes Test on Thursday.
  • It was the 40th Test century of his career, but he has previously been unable to get to three figures Down Under.
  • Prior to the series, Australian legend Matthew Hayden said he would walk around the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) naked if Root failed to score a century in Australia.
  • Hayden has now been spared from the humiliating forfeit after Root brought up his ton in Brisbane.
  • Root finished the day on 135 not out as England went to the close on 325-9.

