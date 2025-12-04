Joe Root’s epic century saves Australian legend from humiliating forfeit
- Joe Root hit his first ever century in Australia on the first day of the second Ashes Test on Thursday.
- It was the 40th Test century of his career, but he has previously been unable to get to three figures Down Under.
- Prior to the series, Australian legend Matthew Hayden said he would walk around the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) naked if Root failed to score a century in Australia.
- Hayden has now been spared from the humiliating forfeit after Root brought up his ton in Brisbane.
- Root finished the day on 135 not out as England went to the close on 325-9.