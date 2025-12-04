Ashes 2025 live score: Root eyes first Australia century with England innings on knife-edge in day-night Test
Ben Stokes’ side eye redemption at the iconic Brisbane stadium after a humiliating first Test loss to Australia inside two days
A pair of half centuries from Zak Crawley and Joe Root have led an England rebuild after the visitors fell to 5-2 early on in the second Ashes Test at the Gabba.
Mitchell Starc took the early wickets of both Ben Duckett (0) and Ollie Pope (0) as Australia targeted a similarly brutal bowling display as that which saw the visitors succumb to the hosts inside two days of pulsating cricket in the first Test.
But Crawley and Root found a quick tempo across the rest of the first session to end at 98-2 at tea. The hosts fought back with the wickets of Crawley (76) and Harry Brook (31) but Root brought up his half-century and he, and captain Ben Stokes, look to deal with the moving pink ball in the second session.
Stokes explained the painful decision to leave out Shoaib Bashir, instead preferring fellow spinner Will Jacks as a replacement for Mark Wood in the only change to the side. For Australia, skipper Pat Cummins was left out again and Nathan Lyon is also on the sidelines, with pink ball specialist Michael Neser preferred and Josh Inglis replacing Usman Khawaja.
Follow all the latest updates, scores and analysis on day one at The Gabba below:
England 196-4 at tea
Interestingly, England have gone 98-2 in both of the first two sessions this morning. You imagine they’d take that in the third too!
Another interval here as both sides head in for a breather.
Another two wickets for England and they’ve had to be far more patient over the last 30 minutes or so, but Root and Stokes will be fairly happy for now.
England 196-4
Some decent bowling – and some great work from Carey – sees Neser produce another maiden. He’s certainly improved as the lights have come on.
England 196-4
Decent defending from Stokes but Neser bowls a wide to give the tourists one run and prevent another maiden.
Starc up next again, though both Root and Stokes manage to batter away singles to dismiss the threat for now!
England 193-4
The sun is setting in Brisbane!
Patient, disciplined play from Root as he leaves Starc’s two latest deliveries.
He adds a single on the fourth before Stokes finds one of his own and Root closes it out.
England 191-4
Another attempt to change the ball from Australia, but the umpire isn’t having it yet.
Stokes is very lucky to find a four, edging through the slips for the boundary. Hands on heads in the Australia field.
The England captain follows it by flicking it off his feet down the other side for another four.
England 182-4
Just a single off Boland in the next over as Stokes looks to settle in the crease.
Starc returns with five dot balls before Root grabs a single and England are at 182.
England 180-4
Can Stokes last out the rest of the over? A couple of close calls early on and then a thick edge to skip past the boundary for four.
WICKET! Brook c Smith b Starc 32
England 176-3
It looked like it might come as the lights come on but this is still surprisingly quick.
Starc has a third wicket as Brook swings aggressively and edges it out to Smith at slip.
Ben Stokes is next out.
England 175-3
Back to Green bowling, but England can only take two off him this time – at least until Brook crashes through cover for another four!
Boland returns for his ninth over of the day, and both batsmen can only steal a single before a ball crashes off Root’s pads and prompts a review.
It’s lost though, with the bounce taking it over the stumps, so Root continues!
We’re about to see the return of Starc to the bowling attack.
