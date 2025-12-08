Ashes 2025/26 schedule: Dates, times and results for every Australia v England Test match
England’s bid to regain the urn – and win a first Ashes series in Australia since 2010 – has gotten off to a rotten start
Australia have seized a 2-0 lead in the Ashes after another comprehensive victory over England in Brisbane.
A second star-turn of the series from Mitchell Starc, with both bat and ball, helped the hosts extend their advantage and leave the tourists needing to win all three remaining Tests to regain the Urn.
A difficult outing with the pink ball has led to plenty of questions over England’s mindset, approach and selection, with the fear now that the tour could deteriorate in the way that trips Down Under have plenty of times in the past.
The Adelaide Oval will host the third Test starting on 17 December, before the traditional Boxing Day match at the giant MCG in Melbourne in front of 100,000 fans.
The fifth and final Test will be held at the SCG in Sydney, beginning on 4 January.
Ashes 2025/26 schedule
First Test, Perth Stadium: Australia won by eight wickets
Second Test, The Gabba in Brisbane: Australia won by eight wickets
Third Test, Adelaide Oval in Adelaide: 17-21 December (11.30pm, 16 December)
Fourth Test, MCG in Melbourne: 26-30 December (11.30pm, 25 December)
Fifth Test, SCG in Sydney: 4-8 January (11.30pm, 3 January)
TV channel and how to watch online
All the action will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports. The broadcaster drew some criticism for its plans for the series, which is in part being broadcast from a studio in the United Kingdom.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments