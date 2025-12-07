Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ben Stokes says Australia ‘not for weak men’ after second Ashes loss

Ben Stokes is urging his team to remain positive
Ben Stokes is urging his team to remain positive (Reuters)
  • England's cricket team, captained by Ben Stokes, is 2-0 down against Australia in the Ashes series following flawed performances in Brisbane and Perth.
  • Stokes has declared there is no room for “weak men” on the tour, emphasising the necessity of strong character and mentality within the squad.
  • He highlighted Australia's consistent ability to perform under pressure, contrasting with England's tendency to falter in critical moments.
  • The team has nine days to regroup before the third Test in Adelaide, facing the historically rare challenge of overturning a 2-0 deficit in a five-match series.
  • Despite the daunting odds, Stokes has expressed commitment to fighting for the urn, urging his team to maintain a positive outlook.
