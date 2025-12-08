Ben Stokes leaps to Jofra Archer’s defence after heated Ashes exchange with Steve Smith
Archer and Smith shared a few fierce words with Australia nearing victory in Brisbane
New audio of a fiery exchange involving Jofra Archer late in the second Ashes Test has shown England captain Ben Stokes leaping to the defence of his bowler.
Archer and Australia batter Steve Smith shared a few choice words with the hosts nearing victory in Brisbane after a dominant performance at The Gabba.
An aggressive Smith took on the England fast bowler, hitting him for two fours and a six in what proved Archer’s final over of the Test as Australia chased a target of 65 for the loss of two wickets.
The pair were involved in a mid-pitch tete-a-tete, with Smith seeming to suggest that the seamer had only cranked his pace up once England’s impending defeat was all but certain.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Archer had told Smith he only “likes to play shots when there’s not much on the scoreboard”. Smith fired back: “You bowl fast when there’s nothing going on, champion.”
Stump mic audio from the non-striker’s end released by Fox has now suggested that Australia opener Jake Weatherald was involved, too, before Stokes also fired a barb Weatherald’s way.
“Spit it out if you’re going to say something,” Weatherald seemed to say to Archer. “Finally rocked up.”
Stokes replied: “You got 70 and started chatting.”
“I was only saying something because you were saying something now,” Weatherald explained.
Stokes then clarified: “I say it with a smile my face though, Jake.”
The testy exchange came after Australia had moved within sight of victory as they took a 2-0 lead in the series.
Archer has taken three wickets so far on his first Ashes tour having memorably struck, but failed to dismiss, Smith during a hostile spell at Lord’s during the 2019 series.
Smith, captaining Australia in the absence of Pat Cummins, played coy over the incident in Brisbane after the match. “He was bowling good pace,” he said. “Not really too sure what he said, not sure what I said either. It’s not really any of your business either so we’ll leave it out there.”
The series continues at the Adelaide Oval from 17 December.
