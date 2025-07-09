England name Jofra Archer to play his first Test in more than four years at Lord’s
Fast bowler Archer will come into the team for the third Test against India at Lord’s after overcoming a battle with injuries that has lasted over four years.
Jofra Archer will play his first Test in more than four years after being named in the England team to face India at Lord’s, which begins on Thursday.
The inclusion of the 30-year-old is the only change to the England XI that was well beaten in the second Test at Edgbaston, when India levelled the five-match series at 1-1.
Nottinghamshire’s Josh Tongue makes way for the Barbados-born quick, who’ll join a cohort of seamers that includes Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse. The England attack is in need of a cutting edge, with India's batters piling on big runs in the first two Tests. The tourists have scored seven centuries, led by skipper Shubman Gill's remarkable tally of 585 runs in four innings.
Archer has struggled with both elbow and back injuries since last playing Test cricket in the third Test against India in Ahmedabad in February 2021, a series which the hosts went on to win 3-1.
He’s missed 53 possible Tests matches during that extended period on the sidelines and his return will feel like reward not only for him, after so much hard work but also for the England backroom staff, whose rehabilitation plan has been meticulous.
The Sussex star returns at the scene of his greatest triumph, as part of England’s World Cup winning team in 2019. It’s also the venue at which he made his Test debut against Australia. While that may be a source of both comfort and confidence for Archer, he’s managed only one first-class match for his county – in which he bowled 18 overs and took one wicket – as part of the build-up to this return and that surely has to carry some risk.
His presence ensures that there will again be no place for either Sam Cook or Jamie Overton, while Tongue drops out despite being the top wicket-taker in the series with 11.
Gus Atkinson is in the squad but remains on the road to recovery from a hamstring issue, while there’s been positive news with regard to Mark Wood, who has been able to train at Lord’s as he continues to build towards his return from a knee injury.
India have yet to name their XI for Lord’s but are likely to bring back Jasprit Bumrah into their line-up after he was rested for the second Test.
England team for third Test against India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.
