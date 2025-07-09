Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jofra Archer will play his first Test in more than four years after being named in the England team to face India at Lord’s, which begins on Thursday.

The inclusion of the 30-year-old is the only change to the England XI that was well beaten in the second Test at Edgbaston, when India levelled the five-match series at 1-1.

Nottinghamshire’s Josh Tongue makes way for the Barbados-born quick, who’ll join a cohort of seamers that includes Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse. The England attack is in need of a cutting edge, with India's batters piling on big runs in the first two Tests. The tourists have scored seven centuries, led by skipper Shubman Gill's remarkable tally of 585 runs in four innings.

Archer has struggled with both elbow and back injuries since last playing Test cricket in the third Test against India in Ahmedabad in February 2021, a series which the hosts went on to win 3-1.

He’s missed 53 possible Tests matches during that extended period on the sidelines and his return will feel like reward not only for him, after so much hard work but also for the England backroom staff, whose rehabilitation plan has been meticulous.

The Sussex star returns at the scene of his greatest triumph, as part of England’s World Cup winning team in 2019. It’s also the venue at which he made his Test debut against Australia. While that may be a source of both comfort and confidence for Archer, he’s managed only one first-class match for his county – in which he bowled 18 overs and took one wicket – as part of the build-up to this return and that surely has to carry some risk.

His presence ensures that there will again be no place for either Sam Cook or Jamie Overton, while Tongue drops out despite being the top wicket-taker in the series with 11.

Jofra Archer played a lone four-day game for Sussex in the build-up to this Test ( PA Wire )

Gus Atkinson is in the squad but remains on the road to recovery from a hamstring issue, while there’s been positive news with regard to Mark Wood, who has been able to train at Lord’s as he continues to build towards his return from a knee injury.

India have yet to name their XI for Lord’s but are likely to bring back Jasprit Bumrah into their line-up after he was rested for the second Test.

England team for third Test against India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.