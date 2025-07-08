Archer return, Gill on a roll – talking points ahead of England-India third Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England are heading to Lord’s for the third Rothesay Test hoping to move on quickly from their heavy defeat at Edgbaston.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key areas for discussion ahead of the game.

Will Archer hit the spot?

It has been over four years since Jofra Archer last donned his England whites but his mystique has barely dimmed during that lengthy break. His memorable spell at Lord’s on debut, where he felled Australia’s Steve Smith with a blood-curdling bouncer, remains the high watermark and if can summon anything similar it will lend a whole new dimension to a home line-up that has struggled for cutting edge.

Where there’s a Gill, there’s a way

New India captain Shubman Gill has enjoyed a barely believable scoring sequence since taking over from Rohit Sharma, banging out 585 runs in four innings so far against England. He has looked remarkably untroubled throughout and seems well placed to have a crack at Sir Donald Bradman’s record of 974 in a single series. He has never played at the home of cricket before but England know they will have to work hard or get lucky if they are to keep him off the famous honours board.

Tough at the top

England hoped to have put any worries over their top three to bed after Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope both hit form against Zimbabwe and made strong contributions at Headingley. But the pair managed just 43 in four innings in the second Test against India, with Ben Duckett adding just 25. Now the tourists are preparing to recall star seamer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested in Birmingham, and pair him with Akash Deep, who took a career-best 10-wicket haul. Facing the new ball is about to get even trickier for the top order.

Can the Wizard work his magic?

32 wickets at 12.90

Best figures of six for 19

340 runs at 42.50

Best score of 137no

Chris Woakes has not been at his best so far and, at 36, will need a decent showing here to dampen down questions over his future. He could hardly hope for a better venue to produce a response, given his remarkable record at HQ. In seven games at Lord’s he boasts 32 wickets at a world-class average of 12.90, as well as a batting average of 42.50. On his favourite ground, Woakes needs to roll back the years.

Bashir under the microscope

England remain committed to spinner Shoaib Bashir, repeating their mantra that he is a ‘work in progress’ with a ‘high ceiling’. Eight wickets at 59.50 from 120 overs represents a modest return so far, but he has been hampered by their preference for bowling first. He has varied his speeds and developed a new ‘carrom ball’ but could do with showing his tinkering can be a force against top players. If there is turn at the back end of the game, the 21-year-old must make the most of it, for his own confidence as much as that of the selectors.