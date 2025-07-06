Ben Stokes says ‘there probably will be a decision to make’ with third Test team

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson could be asked to breathe new life into England’s bowling against India after Ben Stokes admitted his attack failed to “blast them open” at Edgbaston.

Within an hour of India levelling the series 1-1 with a thumping 336-run win in the second Rothesay Test, England added Surrey quick Atkinson to their squad for next week’s clash at Lord’s.

He is fit again after injuring his hamstring against Zimbabwe in May and could line up for the first time with Archer, who has been training with the team in Birmingham and is primed for a first Test appearance in more than four years.

Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue are the likeliest players to stand down after sharing a big workload in the first two games against India.

Stokes may also be hoping changes help unsettle opponents who have racked up 1,849 runs in four innings and celebrated seven centuries along the way.

Having sent India in on the first morning in Birmingham he saw them go from 211 for five to 587 all out, to claim a commanding position they never relinquished.

“At 200 for five we were happy but we just weren’t able to blast them open,” he said after his side were dismissed for 271 on the final day.

“They ended up getting a big first innings total after us having a good start. I think if we’d been able to burst them open when we did have them five down then the game would potentially have played out a little bit differently.

“It’s no secret that we have spent some time in the field and bowled some overs in the first two games so we’ll have to see how everyone pulls up over the next two days. With it being a quick turnaround there probably will be a decision we have to make.”

Whoever is chosen at headquarters, one of the main tasks will be finding a weakness in the armoury of new India captain Shubman Gill. He has now scored 585 runs in the series at an average of 146.25 and is in with a shout of Sir Don Bradman’s magic number of 974 – the most runs ever scored by one batter in a series.

“He’s had some two games, hasn’t he?” Stokes acknowledged with a wry smile.

“You’ve got got to give your opposition credit when it’s due and for him to bang out as many runs as he has done in this game has been pretty special.”

England are set for two days off before reconvening on Wednesday, training once at Lord’s before resuming hostilities, and Stokes is content they will do so with a clean slate.

“We’ve had some unbelievable wins and some bad defeats and I feel this team is quite good at staying level throughout those ups and downs,” he said.

“We knew coming into the series it wasn’t going to be easy, that there were going to be ebbs and flows because it’s two very good teams. We have to wipe this one under the carpet as quickly as we can because Lord’s day one will be coming round pretty quickly.”

Gill is looking forward to it after enjoying his first success as India skipper, adding: “There’s no bigger honour than to captain your country in a Test match at Lord’s.

“I am definitely feeling comfortable with my game and if we are able to win the series with my contributions, that will be great.”