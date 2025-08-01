Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Joe Root clashes with Prasidh Krishna in another fiery England-India confrontation

The England batsman was irked by the India bowler and the pair exchanged words out in the middle

Kieran Jackson
at The Oval
Friday 01 August 2025 09:36 EDT
Comments
Joe Root clashed with Prasidh Krishna on day two of the fifth Test
Joe Root clashed with Prasidh Krishna on day two of the fifth Test (Getty Images)

Tempers flared again in this riveting England-India Test series as Joe Root clashed with Prasidh Krishna out in the middle on day two of the fifth Test match.

Entering the field at 124-2 after Zak Crawley was dismissed for 64, Root entered the fray and was immediately under pressure amid cloudy skies and a swinging pitch.

With Root getting the start of his innings going, Root and Krishna exchanged some angry words, with the England batsman visibly irked with the India bowler.

Umpire Kumar Dharmasena was forced to step in, seemingly telling the Indian bowlers to calm down.

The exact reason for Root’s anger is unclear, though Krishna did earlier in the afternoon session throw the ball rashly and unnecessarily at Crawley.

Recommended

Root and Krishna, in the next over, then both enjoyed a stare down out in the middle before Mohammed Siraj trapped Ollie Pope lbw after a review.

Ex-England captain Michael Atherton said on commentary for Sky Sports: “It’s highly unusual to see Joe Root as animated in that moment.

“He’s usually a very cheery soul but not on that occasion.”

Umpire Kumar Dharmasena was forced to step in
Umpire Kumar Dharmasena was forced to step in (Getty Images)

This morning, Ben Duckett was goaded by Akash Deep after being dismissed trying a reverse scoop.

The two teams have regularly clashed throughout this enthralling five-test series, not least last time out at Old Trafford when Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja refused Ben Stokes’ offer of a handshake to end the match.

The teams also butted heads at the third test at Lord’s, with India initially unhappy with Crawley’s time-wasting at the end of the day’s play.

India must win this final Test match to level the Test series, with England currently 2-1 up.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in