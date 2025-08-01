Joe Root clashes with Prasidh Krishna in another fiery England-India confrontation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tempers flared again in this riveting England-India Test series as Joe Root clashed with Prasidh Krishna out in the middle on day two of the fifth Test match.

Entering the field at 124-2 after Zak Crawley was dismissed for 64, Root entered the fray and was immediately under pressure amid cloudy skies and a swinging pitch.

With Root getting the start of his innings going, Root and Krishna exchanged some angry words, with the England batsman visibly irked with the India bowler.

Umpire Kumar Dharmasena was forced to step in, seemingly telling the Indian bowlers to calm down.

The exact reason for Root’s anger is unclear, though Krishna did earlier in the afternoon session throw the ball rashly and unnecessarily at Crawley.

Root and Krishna, in the next over, then both enjoyed a stare down out in the middle before Mohammed Siraj trapped Ollie Pope lbw after a review.

Ex-England captain Michael Atherton said on commentary for Sky Sports: “It’s highly unusual to see Joe Root as animated in that moment.

“He’s usually a very cheery soul but not on that occasion.”

open image in gallery Umpire Kumar Dharmasena was forced to step in ( Getty Images )

This morning, Ben Duckett was goaded by Akash Deep after being dismissed trying a reverse scoop.

The two teams have regularly clashed throughout this enthralling five-test series, not least last time out at Old Trafford when Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja refused Ben Stokes’ offer of a handshake to end the match.

The teams also butted heads at the third test at Lord’s, with India initially unhappy with Crawley’s time-wasting at the end of the day’s play.

India must win this final Test match to level the Test series, with England currently 2-1 up.