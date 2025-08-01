England players and fans don white headbands in memory of Graham Thorpe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s cricketers donned white headbands in memory of the late Graham Thorpe on Friday, joining fans in honouring the 100-Test veteran.

Thorpe, one of the most respected batters of his generation and England’s assistant coach as recently as 2021, took his own life last August following a long battle with anxiety and depression.

Day two of the fifth Test against India would have been Thorpe’s 56th birthday and, with the match taking place at his home ground, Surrey chose to designate Friday as “A day for Thorpey”.

Headbands, similar to those the left-hander wore during his playing career but featuring Thorpe’s initials and likeness, were on sale for £5 to raise funds for the Mind mental health charity and the entire England squad wore them as they completed their warm-ups.

Several of the group, notably Joe Root and injured captain Ben Stokes, had close relationships with Thorpe during his coaching career.

Speaking ahead of the match, Stokes said: “Thorpey has been a very influential character as a player and a coach in English cricket. A few of us in that dressing room spent a lot of time with him coming through the ranks.

“It’s going to be a special day for all English fans, a special day for his family to see how much he meant to English cricket and how much he means to the current England dressing room. Obviously it will be an emotional day for a lot of people but also a day when one of the greats of the game can be appreciated.”