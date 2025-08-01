Ben Duckett given odd send-off by Akash Deep in latest England-India flashpoint

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India bowler Akash Deep gave Ben Duckett an unusual send-off after the England opener was dismissed on day two of the fifth test at The Oval.

Duckett had stormed his way to 43 off 38 balls, a stand which included two remarkable sixes from scoop shots over the slip cordon.

Yet off the bowling of Deep, Duckett’s third attempt hit him on the upper leg. Undeterred, a ball later, Duckett tried a reverse scoop and clipped the ball behind to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

Visibly delighted after claiming a much-needed wicket for his team, Deep put his arm around the England batsman as he left the pitch, and the pair exchanged some words.

However, Duckett did not overtly react to the odd send-off given by the Indian bowler, who was eventually dragged away by a teammate.

Speaking at the lunch break, with England in a healthy position of 109-1 chasing 224, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said of the incident: “When I saw it, I just thought they must have been mates.

open image in gallery Deep put his arm around Duckett as he left the pitch ( Getty Images )

“You don’t see that every day, not in a Test match which has been played as fiercely as this series has been played.”

It is the latest flashpoint in a five-match Test series which has regularly reached boiling point, not least at the end of the last Test at Old Trafford when Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja refused Ben Stokes’ offer of a handshake to end the match.

Yet this morning, Zak Crawley hit an aggressive half-century off 43 balls – with 12 fours – as England looked to rapidly chase down India’s total after dismissing the visitors in double-quick time on Friday morning.

India must win this final Test match to level the Test series, with England currently 2-1 up.