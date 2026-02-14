India vs Pakistan best bets

It’s a match to which the backdrop is decades of antipathy between two nations. After all the ‘will they, won’t they’, Pakistan has agreed to play India on neutral ground in Sri Lanka, in what will be the most hotly contested match outside the final of this competition (1.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket).

India, winners of the inaugural competition in 2007 (when they beat Pakistan in the final), go into this as the holders, after their 2024 success. Pakistan took the trophy off India in 2009 and were also the beaten finalists against England in 2022.

Pakistan were well in control in their opener, before allowing their opponents Netherlands back in. They still managed to win that, before a comfortable success against USA, so they’re two from two going into Sunday’s big one.

Co-hosts India also beat USA comfortably in their opener, before they completely crushed Nepal by 93 runs on Thursday, when Ishan Kishan was outstanding with the bat and Varan Chakaravarthy was equally brilliant with the ball.

It’s Pakistan who, you could argue, have ‘home’ advantage now, as they’ve played both their matches in Colombo, which is where Sunday’s game will be staged. Led by Shan Masood, they have the excellent Shaheen Shah Afridi leading the line with the ball and some quality with the bat.

However, at home or not, India look a stronger side on paper and are heavy favourites on betting sites. I think we’ll see them improve again in this and rise to beat their arch rivals.

Varma well-suited to counteract Pakistan bowling attack

Ishan Kishan was excellent on Thursday, as was Hardik Pandiya, but Tilka Varma is a very consistent player who is due to come up with a big knock. This could be his match and he’s more or less guaranteed to get in at number three.

He’s a left-hander, which could be a little more problematic for the Pakistan attack to have to deal with, and he can provide the backbone to success.

Chakravarthy can put Pakistan in a spin

As we see in so many matches in this part of the world, pace off the ball is so effective. I mentioned Afridi, while for India, there’s also the wonderful Jasprit Bumrah, bowling seam, but the pace from those types of players is easier to deflect around the park for boundaries than they are from spin.

That brings into play Axar Patel, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan and Usman Tariq, among others. However, Varun Chakravarthy was all control and guile in his 3-7 off two overs against Namibia and he will be devilishly difficult to get away.

India swinging for the fences

Finally, India’s top order should see them score the most sixes in the contest, as I fancy them for the win and with some huge hitters among their ranks, this looks a solid option on betting apps.

