We’ve taken a close look at the various T20 cricket odds that will be on offer across the tournament and delved into what markets are available for bettors to wager on.

Joint hosts for the competition are India and Sri Lanka, with the opening games between the Netherlands and Pakistan raising the curtain on Saturday 7 February.

After a busy two weeks of group matches, the tournament will move into the Super Eights phase on Saturday 21 February, with the semi-finals being played on Wednesday 4 March and Thursday 5 March. The final is to be staged in Ahmedabad on Sunday 8 March.

The tournament format remains the same as it was in 2024. A total of 20 nations will take part, comprising four groups of five teams, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the ‘Super Eights’.

All Cricket T20 World Cup odds displayed on this page are from licensed and regulated betting sites.

2026 T20 World Cup winner odds

Bettors can find the best T20 World Cup winner odds using the odds tool shown above. Odds are updated in real time, with any changes shown immediately.

It’s no surprise to see co-hosts India head the market as the favourites to win the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav’s team go into it as the current holders of the trophy and home advantage throughout a possible nine matches, with a partisan crowd to back them, should stand them in good stead in their defence.

The 2014 winners, Sri Lanka, have traditionally performed well, and they also act as co-hosts, which should be an extra spur to kick them on in the hope of a place in the Super Eights and possibly beyond.

South Africa have regularly flattered to deceive, but their recent T20 form and the fact that they reached the final last time suggest they can’t be discounted, and their T20 World Cup betting odds reflect that. Mercurial Pakistan could catch anyone out on their day, and New Zealand have a talented squad, but Australia and England will want to have their say, and both are former champions, hinted at by their own ICC T20 World Cup odds.

England come into this off the back of a 3-0 series win against Sri Lanka, which looks an ideal preparation. The other major nation to mention is the West Indies, who won the title when Sri Lanka were the sole hosts in 2012 and then beat England in the 2016 final in India. They have plenty of T20 specialists in their number and their T20 cricket World Cup odds suggest that they can’t be ruled out.

Bettors can have an each-way wager on this T20 World Cup odds market and you can expect most bookmakers to offer two places, with the each-way part of the bet being half the odds of the win part of the bet. Therefore, to receive a return from an each-way bet on the tournament outright winner, your team has to at least make the final.

The table below shows the previous winners, finalists and hosts since the T20 World Cup began in 2007.

Year Winner Runner-up Hosts 2007 India Pakistan South Africa 2009 Pakistan Sri Lanka England 2010 England Australia West Indies 2012 West Indies Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 2014 Sri Lanka India Bangladesh 2016 West Indies England India 2021 Australia New Zealand UAE & Oman 2022 England Pakistan Australia 2024 India South Africa USA & West Indies

T20 World Cup match betting

We’ll display the best odds from online bookmakers for each and every game at the T20 World Cup. That includes what looks a really interesting opener between Netherlands and Pakistan. Netherlands would love to hit the ground running and claim an early big-name scalp but Pakistan have a wealth of talent and will be tough to topple on the sub-continent.

In Group C, the major match in terms of deciding who qualifies in which position for the Super Eights should be England v West Indies on February 11.

The match between New Zealand and South Africa could go a long way to deciding the outcome of Group D, the so-called ‘group of death’. That takes place on February 14th,

If it goes ahead India versus Pakistan, scheduled for February 15, will mean more than just cricket in Group A, Group B’s match between Australia and co-hosts Sri Lanka looks a mouthwatering clash.

Once those groups have concluded, the top two from each of them will form the Super Eights, which is two more groups of four teams, who will all play three more matches each.

T20 World Cup odds - Group winners

The five teams in each group were decided by a combination of automatic qualification based on tournament performance and rankings, plus regional qualification tournaments.

The International Cricket Council then came up with a seeding system to distribute the top-rated teams more evenly and also help with scheduling matches from the point of view of the fans.

Tournament favourites India are also favourites to win Group A. Australia head the market to win Group B, with England favourites to win Group C and South Africa narrowly holding that honour for Group D.

Popular cricket betting markets

There are several popular betting markets on the tournament and the ICC The T20 World Cup odds are all included.

The outright winner market will, as ever, prove popular because bettors enjoy trying to name who the champions will be before a ball is bowled.

The T20 Cricket World Cup odds on the four group winners will be another market sought by bettors, as they try to make a profit on the stage where the minnows are involved.

The Super Eights winners market looks sure to be popular and, by then, the competition hots up and the odds could increase to reflect that. Bettors will be able to wager on which team will come top of each of the two groups.

Also likely to be popular, are markets on the T20 World Cup’s top batter and top bowler. These are markets on the batter who will score the most runs and the bowler who will take the most wickets.

Within the T20 Cricket World Cup, each individual match will include markets on the match winner, the top batter (most runs) and top bowler (most wickets) in that match, the player of the match, and the total boundaries scored in that match. We expect all of these markets to prove popular with bettors once again.

Free bet for the T20 Cricket World Cup

Bettors can claim £50 in free bets to use on the T20 World Cup when they join Coral.

The £50 welcome bonus is one of the biggest available to UK punters and can be claim by opening an account with Coral using the link above.

Punters must then make a first deposit using either a Visa or Mastercard debit card before wagering a minimum of £10 on any sport at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

Once the qualifying bet has settled, bettors will receive £50 in free bets, split into 5x £10 tokens that can be wagered on any sport.

Responsible gambling

It’s vital that bettors take steps to remain in control of their time and budget when using gambling sites. The same applies whether you’re using the betting sites UK, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable racing punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino bonuses you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.