England ace chase to continue unbeaten start under Harry Brook

Harry Brook’s golden touch as England’s white-ball captain continued as his side chased down 197 to clinch the T20 series with a four-wicket win over the West Indies in Bristol.

Brook has now won all five games since taking over from Jos Buttler and has the chance to match the 3-0 ODI whitewash in Southampton on Tuesday.

England were put under real pressure when the tourists blazed 82 off the last five overs of their innings – Adil Rashid smashed for five sixes in the 19th – but did not blink in a rousing chase.

Jos Buttler’s 47 set the platform but the game was settled by two of the team’s less experienced hands, Jacob Bethell clubbing 26 off just 10 balls and Tom Banton an unbeaten 30 from 11.

There were 25 sixes in the match as the Seat Unique Stadium lived up to its reputation as a big-hitter’s playground, but it was England who held the day.

England made one change to their winning team from Durham, Luke Wood replacing Matthew Potts, and the game was only a few seconds old when the switch paid off.

Wood’s first delivery was a big inswinging yorker that pounded Evin Lewis flush on the toe in front of the stumps. It was a reminder of the left-armer’s new-ball prowess and the perfect reintroduction to the international stage.

Luke Wood struck with his first ball on an excellent return to the side

England kept the score to 82 for one in the first half of the innings, despite Liam Dawson struggling to replicate his player-of-the-match turn from Friday night. Having taken four for 20 on his comeback appearance, the spinner bumped back to earth with nought for 43.

The hosts tightened their grip when Rashid had Hope stumped for 49 and Wood returned to bowl Johnson Charles via an ugly drag-on, but the Windies had aces up their sleeve.

Dawson’s final over was taken for 20, Rovman Powell helping himself to some big blows before holing out, and the decision to hold Rashid back for the penultimate over blew up in England’s face.

Jason Holder hit the first three balls all the way before a scampered single broke the streak. Romario Shepherd took up the challenge with two massive hits as Rashid went for 31 – the second costliest over by an Englishman.

Responding to 196 for six, England marginally outscored their opponents in the powerplay, Ben Duckett and Buttler unfazed by Jamie Smith’s early exit as they reached 58 for one.

Ben Duckett got England off to a flying start

Duckett was undone for 30 by an athletic catch from Powell but when Buttler picked out Charles in the deep, a much simpler chance bobbled to the turf. Reprieved on 43, Buttler added just four more before gifting Charles his redemption with a top-edged reverse sweep. This time, the chance stuck.

With the asking rate climbing, Brook took a chunk out of the target but picked out long-off on 34, trying and failing to strike his third six.

With 77 needed off seven overs England had no choice but to keep their foot to the floor and Banton hoisted his first ball for six before helping himself to another off Gudakesh Motie.

Bethell went even harder against Alzarri Joseph, taking three massive sixes from the 16th over. The biggest of the lot cleared the three-story block of flats that looks down on the ground.

In just a few minutes England had gone from outsiders to strong favourites, a position only slightly undermined when Bethell threaded a reverse sweep to slip.

Banton stayed in place to see his side over the finish line and Brydon Carse edged the winning boundary with nine balls remaining.

