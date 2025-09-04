( Getty Images )

England will hope for a vastly improved performance as they aim to hit back against South Africa in their three-match one-day international (ODI) series.

The hosts were thoroughly beaten in the opening ODI at Headingley as South Africa romped home by seven wickets, England collapsing in a heap with the bat before debutant Sonny Baker endured a bruising start to his international career with the ball. Commencing just two days after the end of The Hundred and not long after a gruelling Test series against India, Harry Brook’s side perhaps looked a little underprepared for the start of a series against a South Africa side most certainly on the up.

For Temba Bavuma’s men, this game at Lord’s mark a return to the scene of their World Test Championship final triumph from earlier in the summer. Aiden Markram, who anchored that success with a magnificent fourth-innings hundred, was in a rather more brutal mood at Leeds while Keshav Maharaj tied England in knots, setting up a shot at sealing the series with a game to spare. Could rain threaten to spoil the day, though?

