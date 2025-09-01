Jamie Overton rules himself out of Ashes after putting red-ball career on hold

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England all-rounder Jamie Overton has announced he is putting his red-ball career on hold – ruling himself out of a spot on this winter’s Ashes tour.

The pace bowler featured in England’s last Test of the summer against India last month and had a strong chance of featuring in the squad for the hotly-anticipated trip to Australia despite a mixed outing at the Kia Oval.

The selectors will now need to look elsewhere after he shared his decision to focus exclusively on white-ball opportunities, and Durham’s Matthew Potts could find himself moving back up the pecking order after being overlooked this year.

While Overton stopped short of declaring his retirement from first-class cricket, at the age of 31 it looks unlikely that he will be back in the Test reckoning. His appearance against India was just his second cap, coming three years after his first and he does not currently have a central contract with the ECB.

Overton, who is part of the England ODI squad that takes on South Africa at Headingley on Tuesday, posted on X: “After a great deal of thought I have decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket.

“At this stage of my career, with the demands of cricket across a 12-month calendar, it’s no longer possible to commit fully to all formats at every level, both physically and mentally.”