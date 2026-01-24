Joe Root leads England to overdue away win to level Sri Lanka series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England won their first away ODI under Brendon McCullum as Joe Root led them to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Colombo to level the three-match series.

Since adding the white-ball position to his Test role in January 2025, McCullum had overseen 10 ODI losses in a row on England’s travels.

The tourists knew a second defeat in Colombo in three days would ensure they had won only one of their last eight 50-over series but produced a strong all-round display to make it 1-1 ahead of Tuesday’s decider.

Captain Harry Brook deployed 41 overs of spin in an impressive bowling performance to bowl Sri Lanka out for 219 before Root made an imperious 75 on a slow wicket under lights to lead England home.

Following a dismal Ashes tour which culminated in a 4-1 defeat, this was a morale-boosting win which helps limit the damage to England’s world ranking – as pressure builds on their automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup.

England played Sri Lanka at their own game by using six spinners, who claimed a combined seven for 180.

Openers Kamil Mishara and Pathum Nissanka departed cheaply before Kusal Mendis ran himself out for 26.

Sri Lanka’s pace was sedate, strangled by England’s spinners as Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson again starred.

Skipper Charith Asalanka top-scored with 45 but Sri Lanka never gained momentum before being bowled out in the final over.

Having fallen 19 short of their target of 272 at this ground on Thursday, after being spun out by Sri Lanka, it felt England had earned a golden chance to break their malaise.

But, having lost 15 of their previous 20 ODIs, Brook’s men would have been keen to start well.

England sprung a surprise by naming spin-bowling all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, 21, as opener for the first time in international cricket – replacing the injured Zak Crawley.

The 21-year-old has batted at three twice in his five Tests as well as opening in the County Championship and once in the T20 Blast but his promotion from number eight was certainly an eyebrow-raiser.

Ahmed was bowled by Dhananjaya de Silva for 13 – aided by four overthrows – as the gamble failed to pay off and England’s chase started in wobbly fashion.

But Root caressed his first ball for four while Ben Duckett took the attack to Sri Lanka’s spinners as the pair raced to a stand of 69 in 65 balls.

When their partnership was broken in the first ODI it was the start of England’s slump towards defeat so when Jeffrey Vandersay produced a ripper to bowl Duckett for 39, there would have been tension in the England camp at 88 for two, with 132 still required.

As Jacob Bethell slapped De Silva to cover for just six, panic might have set in.

But Root marched on, reaching his 45th ODI fifty to steer England to 114 for three at halfway and he was joined in a composed 81-run stand by Brook.

Asitha Fernando had Root trapped lbw to make it 178 for four, the 35-year-old furious when DRS upheld the decision despite him believing he had edged it.

Brook missed a sweep off Vandersay to depart for 42 as the nerves jangled again but Jos Buttler crashed 33 to secure a first away win since November 2024.