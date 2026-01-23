Sam Curran says England’s players know they need to start winning 50-over games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sam Curran admits England need to find the formula to win 50-over matches as their World Cup qualification comes under threat and backed “great leader” Harry Brook.

England slipped to a 19-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Colombo on Thursday and have now lost 11 of their last 16 ODIs.

World Cup 2027 co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe qualify by right, with the top eight teams in the rankings by March 2027 joining them automatically.

England sit eighth, raising the embarrassing threat of missing out on automatic qualification.

“We obviously know we need to start winning some games,” Curran said.

“I guess we know we’re a good side. We just obviously haven’t got that 50-over form just yet. I guess no one wants to be in that situation and no one wants to put anyone in that situation.

“I guess Saturday will be a big game and hopefully we can keep the series alive.

“We know we’re struggling a little bit but we really want to put it right and show how good a team we are and know we are.”

England could have done with a morale-boosting win to shift the narrative away from their 4-1 Ashes defeat and a winter dogged by off-field controversies.

Captain Brook said he needs to regain the trust of his group having been fined for a nightclub altercation with a bouncer in New Zealand in October, news which emerged at the end of the Ashes.

Curran, who was not part of the Ashes, says that is not necessary for him and threw his weight behind his skipper.

“I don’t think it’s a trust thing at all. Everyone makes a little mistake here and there, I guess what he did he’s obviously disappointed by,” Curran added.

“It’s a little mistake and we’ve put it behind us. He spoke in front of the group and apologised for what he did, he’s obviously our captain so we respected that.

“Full backing of what he is and what he does. He’s a quality player and a great leader.

“I’ve played a lot of cricket with Brooky and hopefully he’s one of those guys who can show his performances on the field and he’s such a world class player. We’re really excited for the six weeks ahead.”

Head coach Brendon McCullum’s long-term future beyond next month’s T20 World Cup remains the subject of speculation, after overseeing an Ashes tour which saw accusations of a “drinking culture” in English cricket and questions over the team’s preparation.

“It’s been great for me to work with him. I’ve only been in the group for three or four months but I came across him in many different tournaments,” Curran said.

“I’ve loved working with him. I think it’s an exciting few weeks for all of us. We’re all in full support of our coach.

“Obviously it’s a small sample size for me, but we know what he’s about. He’s very excited for the next few weeks and hopefully we can do him proud.”