Scott Currie makes late dash to make One-Day Cup final after England T20 washed out

Scott Currie is making a late dash to play in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup final after being released by England following Friday's washout in Malahide.
The second of three T20s against Ireland cricket was abandoned without a ball being bowled after persistent rain on the Irish coast, disappointing news for a sellout crowd of around 4,500 fans.
England completed a comfortable four-wicket win in Wednesday's opener and will carry their 1-0 lead into Sunday's final game.
Uncapped seamer Currie will not be making his debut in that game, though, with the management allowing him to head back to help Hampshire's bid to lift the 50-over trophy against Worcestershire on Saturday.
With county team-mates Sonny Baker and Liam Dawson also part of the English squad, Currie's return to meet his side at Trent Bridge gives a welcome boost as departing head coach Adi Birrell eyes some farewell silverware.
Currie briefly took the field in the opening game, and enjoyed one full training session, but remains eligible for Scotland having not won a cap. The 24-year-old played three times for Scotland last March, lining up alongside brother Brad, but accepted England's call after catching the eye for Manchester Originals in this summer's Hundred.
