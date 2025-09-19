Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Scott Currie makes late dash to make One-Day Cup final after England T20 washed out

Currie will boost Hampshire’s hopes as they take on

Rory Dollard
Friday 19 September 2025 11:19 EDT
Comments
(Getty Images)

Scott Currie is making a late dash to play in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup final after being released by England following Friday's washout in Malahide.

The second of three T20s against Ireland cricket was abandoned without a ball being bowled after persistent rain on the Irish coast, disappointing news for a sellout crowd of around 4,500 fans.

England completed a comfortable four-wicket win in Wednesday's opener and will carry their 1-0 lead into Sunday's final game.

It was a soggy scene at Malahide
It was a soggy scene at Malahide (Getty Images)

Uncapped seamer Currie will not be making his debut in that game, though, with the management allowing him to head back to help Hampshire's bid to lift the 50-over trophy against Worcestershire on Saturday.

With county team-mates Sonny Baker and Liam Dawson also part of the English squad, Currie's return to meet his side at Trent Bridge gives a welcome boost as departing head coach Adi Birrell eyes some farewell silverware.

Recommended

Currie briefly took the field in the opening game, and enjoyed one full training session, but remains eligible for Scotland having not won a cap. The 24-year-old played three times for Scotland last March, lining up alongside brother Brad, but accepted England's call after catching the eye for Manchester Originals in this summer's Hundred.

PA

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in