Jacob Bethell reveals key to leadership as he becomes youngest man to captain England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacob Bethell is ready to embrace the “pretty cool” honour of becoming the youngest man to captain England when he takes the next step of his rapid ascent in Ireland.

The 21-year-old only made his international debut last September but has already been fast-tracked as Harry Brook’s stand-in in Malahide, taking charge of three T20s in the next five days.

In doing so he takes one of the longest standing records in the game, edging out Monty Bowden who led England at the age of 23 back in 1889.

Bethell has become one of the most talked-about talents in the country but handles his new-found position in the limelight with a natural ease.

Addressing his first media conference with a permanent grin, he said: “The feeling is excitement and there’s a few nerves kicking around.

“It’s pretty cool. I saw a post the other day on the one-year anniversary (of his first appearance). I still remember that game at Southampton.

“Looking on a year from then, I’m pretty proud of what I’ve done in a year and pleased I’ve been given this opportunity.

“It shows I’ve got a bit of backing in terms of me as a character, not just me as a cricketer. I’ve loved every minute so far.”

Bethell will take charge of a side boasting two dyed-in-the-wool greats of English white-ball cricket, Adil Rashid and Jos Buttler.

open image in gallery Jacob Bethell made his maiden professional century against South Africa ( PA Wire )

He was still a schoolboy living in Barbados when they first wore the Three Lions, but he is at ease when it comes to exerting an influence on the team.

Asked what kind of captain he expected to be, the all-rounder responded: “A very young one. I’ve got no preconceived ideas of how I’m going to be.

“The main thing I’ve looked up to in captains I’ve had previously is how they manage people. Not every tactical decision you make is going to work, it’s about managing the boys well so they feel you’re backing them.”

Like Brook, head coach Brendon McCullum has passed over the reins this week, leaving assistant Marcus Trescothick to steer the ship.

open image in gallery Brendon McCullum will not be in charge of England against Ireland ( PA )

McCullum signed off after the T20 series against South Africa by giving the media permission to “ramp up” the Ashes talk ahead of the hotly-anticipated winter tour of Australia, but Bethell is keeping eyes on the challenge at hand.

“My head’s firmly screwed on to this series, I’m not thinking too far ahead,” he said, amid speculation that England could be ready to choose him at number three in front of the incumbent Ollie Pope.

“The squad’s not even selected for that yet so hopefully I’m going to be there. We’ve got a few things to do before then. Nothing’s been confirmed for the Ashes yet so I’ve not been thinking too much about it.”

Bethell is a former team-mate of opposite number Paul Stirling, the pair having opened together for Warwickshire in the Vitality Blast.

open image in gallery England take on Ireland in three T20Is at Malahide ( Getty Images )

Stirling is not shocked to see his old partner riding the crest of a wave.

“You could see the talent was there at 17, 18,” Stirling said. “He was a superstar.

“His ball-striking was so noticeable, it was world class already. I saw it quite close to home, so to see where he’s got to already in his career is no surprise to me.

“I’m sure he’s going to grasp it with both hands. But hopefully we can catch their team off-guard if things go our way.”

England are likely to replace Brook with Jordan Cox, and have two uncapped seamers in Sonny Baker and Scott Currie chasing the spot vacated by Jofra Archer.

Ireland also have a new face in contention, with Canada-born left-hander Ben Calitz vying for a place in the middle order.

PA