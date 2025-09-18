Jos Buttler: England’s new-look white-ball team ‘shaping up really well’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jos Buttler believes England’s white-ball reboot is taking shape ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.

Buttler stepped down as captain after leading a hat-trick of disappointing tournaments, giving up their 50 and 20-over titles before falling flat at the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

With Harry Brook installed as skipper and Brendon McCullum increasing his reach as all-format head coach, they are now in the early stages of a rebuild that will be put to the test in February when they take on the world in India and Sri Lanka.

With the Ashes looming, Brook, 26, and McCullum are sitting out this week’s three-match series against Ireland – which began on Wednesday with a four-wicket win in Malahide – but Buttler is already seeing positive signs.

“I think we are shaping up really well. Baz and Brooky have created a great environment,” he said ahead of the second T20 on the Irish coast.

“They’ve picked a side with loads of talent and there’s a core group of those guys who are on a real upward curve as well, that age group around Brooky’s age.

“There are a lot of multi-dimensional cricketers within that line-up as well. You get to India and Sri Lanka and there’s a lot of spin-bowling options within that who are top-order batters as well. There’s a lot of optimism, a lot to be excited for.

“People have shown themselves, come through and got better as players. Experience and time is something that you can’t rush. There’s no other way to accelerate that. We’re going in the right direction.”

One of the most obvious changes this summer has been the emerging influence of Jacob Bethell. Having made his senior debut just over a year ago, the 21-year-old this week became the youngest man to captain England in international cricket.

Buttler knows better than most about the demands of the role and was impressed by the way Bethell performed against Ireland.

“He was great. Obviously it’s a big responsibility for a young guy, but he’s a really impressive young man,” he said.

“He’s a talented cricketer, but he’s got a great head on his shoulders, carries himself really well and it’s great for him to get exposed to that leadership opportunity so early as someone who has played for England in all the formats.

“He’s got the respect of the dressing room, both for the way he plays and also the way he’s leading the team.”

England could switch up their bowling options on Friday after taking only three wickets in the opening match.

There may be a temptation to have another look at Sonny Baker, who conceded 76 runs in seven overs on a bruising one-day international debut against South Africa, while Scotland international Scott Currie is another option after receiving his first call-up.