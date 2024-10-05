Is England v Bangladesh on TV today? Channel, start time and how to watch T20 World Cup game online

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

England begin their Women’s T20 World Cup against Bangladesh in Sharjah on Saturday.

Heather Knight’s team are among the favourites to lift the trophy and will be looking to get off to a winning start, particularly given the stiff test they face on Monday against reigning world champions and Group B favourites South Africa, who inflicted a 10-wicket defeat on the West Indies in their opener on Friday.

Bangladesh are already on the board too after winning the tournament’s opening match against Scotland by 16 runs, although they were somewhat fortunate after some poor Scottish fielding let several routine chances go by.

Bangladesh were meant to host this World Cup – the Bangladesh Cricket Board still technically holds staging rights – but civil unrest in the country forced the United Arab Emirates to step in at late notice.

Crowds have been severely lacking in the opening games, but England’s players will be more focused on the action on Sharjah’s turn-friendly pitch, which should play into the hands of spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn.

When is England v Bangladesh?

England’s opening T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh takes place today, Saturday 5 October, starting at 3pm BST.

How to watch

England v Bangladesh will be broadcast live on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Cricket channels. Subscribers can also stream the action live via the Sky Go app and website.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

open image in gallery Alice Capsey will play in her second Women’s T20 World Cup ( Getty Images )

England’s World Cup squad

Heather Knight (C; Western Storm), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Danielle Gibson (Western Storm), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Bess Heath (Northern Diamonds), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers), Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze), Linsey Smith (Southern Vipers), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Southern Vipers).

England’s Group B fixtures

Saturday 5 October, Bangladesh v England, Sharjah

Monday 7 October, England v South Africa, Sharjah

Sunday 13 October, England v Scotland, Sharjah

Tuesday 15 October, England v West Indies, Dubai

T20 World Cup semis and final

Thursday 17 October, semi-final 1, Dubai

Friday 18 October, semi-final 2, Sharjah

Sunday 20 October, final, Dubai

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.