‘Spin it to win it’: How England plan to win the Women’s T20 World Cup

Spin to win. It’s as simple as that.

England start their pursuit of a second women’s T20 world title on Saturday, playing their opening match against Bangladesh in Sharjah, with a game plan that hopes to be as simple as it is effective: spin it.

While Jon Lewis’ team haven’t won the T20 World Cup since the first edition in 2009, they enter the tournament as heavy favourites alongside India and Australia. India, for all their global might, are yet to win a women’s T20 world title, while Australia have won three on the bounce.

But England’s edge lies in their spin trio of Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn.

“They’re the best in the world,” said Alice Capsey earlier this year. “You’ve got Ecclestone who’s been world no.1 for many, many years, Dean who’s coming in and taking wickets pretty much every over she bowls and Glenny doing Glenny things. They’re so consistent and they’re a real staple for our team, they just control the fielding innings so well.”

Variety is the spice of life and between Ecclestone, Dean and Glenn England cover all three of the main spin-bowling types in left-arm orthodox, right-arm off spin and right-arm leg spin.

“I know that I’d definitely prefer to have them on my team than against them,” continued Capsey. “I know every time Ecclestone has bowled at me she’s probably got me out. They’re outstanding and they’ve won us a hell of a lot of games.”

All three bowlers are ranked in the top 15 T20I bowlers in the world, with Ecclestone at no.1, Glenn at no.4 and Dean at no.13. No other country has three bowlers ranked as high.

“Spin bowling in women’s cricket is really prevalent,” explained head coach Jon Lewis. “For whatever reason, the best bowlers in the country are generally the spin bowlers. They’re the most economical bowlers and they also carry the most wicket taking threat.”

open image in gallery Sophie Ecclestone leads England’s spin bowling attack heading into the T20 World Cup ( Getty Images )

It is a trend that carries across the world. According to statistics from the sports data company CricViz, since 2020, spin bowling in women’s cricket has an average of 19.7, compared to pace bowling which has an average of 20.7. A small difference, but notable when compared to men’s cricket where spin and pace bowling averages are almost identical: 23.63 for pace vs 23.38 for spin.

Part of England’s spin focus originated from this World Cup originally being scheduled for Bangladesh, before civil unrest forced it to be relocated to the UAE at the eleventh hour.

While conditions in Dubai aren’t expected to be as extreme, England have three of their four group matches at Sharjah, a venue which according to England’s numbers has the lowest bouncing wicket in the international game.

open image in gallery Charlie Dean has been a consistent performer for England ( Action Images via Reuters )

As a result, it is expected that England will pick four frontline spinners when playing at Sharjah and include the left-arm spinner Linsey Smith.

“Her style in those conditions could be incredibly effective,” said Lewis. “When you talk about selecting someone to bowl in the powerplay rather than needing a replacement fast bowler, it’s who’s going to be most effective in the powerplay.

“Linsey has shown over quite a long period of time how effective she is. Her numbers in the powerplay are outstanding, up there with the best in the world.”

England have exited the last two world T20s at the semi-final stage, with qualification to the last four a minimum expectation from this competition.

In theory, England are in the ‘easier’ of the two groups, after Australia and India were paired together in Group A, alongside Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan.

“I think Australia are still favourites,” said England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, with the Aussies winning six of the last seven T20 titles. “But I think the gap between the teams is closing. In the last couple of years, women’s cricket has been really impressive.”

open image in gallery Nat Sciver-Brunt (left) and England captain Heather Knight are excited for the tournament to begin ( Action Images via Reuters )

After England’s opener against Bangladesh, Jon Lewis’ team take-on South Africa, Scotland and West Indies to round off their group stage. South Africa defeated England in the semi-final of the last World Cup, West Indies are the only other team outside of England and Australia to have ever won the T20 World title (2016) and Scotland are making their first ever appearance at the competition.

“I’m still nervous, for sure,” Sciver-Brunt said on the eve of her sixth T20 World Cup campaign. “Before a tournament I get really excited because ultimately, I’m a big fan of cricket. I love cricket and I love watching the games.”

A unique dynamic off the pitch of this World Cup is that all ten teams are staying in the same hotel in Dubai. If you’re to mosey around the reception area, team kits are everywhere as the players are living on top of each other for the next two-and-a-half-weeks.

“That’s the worst part,” says Sciver-Brunt, only half in jest. “Now we’ve been here a week, everyone’s done the ‘hi, how are you?’ bit. So you don’t really have to stop and have a conversation.

“I don’t love staying in the same hotel as every other team to be honest, I’d like to just stay in our own hotel, but the excitement of the World Cup is definitely still there.”

At least for Sciver-Brunt and England, if the next six matches go to plan, they’ll be able to take the trophy back to the hotel and show everyone what they’ve won.