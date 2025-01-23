England continue winless Ashes run as Australia edge rain-affected second T20

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia withstood a late England charge to claim outright victory in the Ashes as they earned a six-run win on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern in a rain-affected second T20 clash.

Beth Mooney put Australia in a strong position with 44 runs and although England took wickets through spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean, the hosts overcame their mid-innings wobble with a valuable 48 from stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath and 35 from Grace Harris.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge posted 52 in response to the 186-run target and captain Heather Knight threatened an explosive finish by smashing an unbeaten 43 from 19 balls.

But with five balls left and England needing 18 runs – and sitting narrowly behind on the DLS calculation – the players were brought off for a second time due to rain and Australia sealed an outright Ashes victory, taking a 10-0 series lead.

Australia were sent into bat first and opener Georgia Voll was the first to fall with a run-out, but Mooney put the hosts in the driving seat with a brilliant 44 off 31 balls.

Ecclestone then broke her stride as the wicketkeeper-batter was caught out of her crease by her counterpart Amy Jones, who quickly removed the bails.

Spin proved to be the solution again in a productive 10th over when Ellyse Perry lofted Charlie Dean’s delivery to Maia Bouchier at point and Dean struck two balls later, hitting Phoebe Litchfield’s middle stump after the batter attempted a sweep shot.

Australia were 78 for four at the halfway point and although England missed a great chance to dismiss Annabel Sutherland when her shot flew through Freya Kemp’s fingers, the all-rounder soon dismissed Sutherland for 18.

McGrath and Harris led the recovery effort with a sixth-wicket partnership of 71 from 35 balls, which included a brilliant 35 off 17 from Harris.

England started their chase well, posting 41 without loss in the opening five overs, but a poor shot from Bouchier saw her scoop the ball into the air for a caught and bowled by Sutherland.

After a brief stoppage due to rain and flashes of lightning, the game resumed 8.4 overs in and from the next delivery Dunkley was dropped behind by McGrath on 22.

Wyatt-Hodge brought up her half-century in 36 deliveries, but she fell shortly afterwards as Megan Schutt found the breakthrough and the seamer enjoyed further success just three balls later, clipping Dunkley’s off-stump as the destructive batter fell for 32.

A valiant fightback saw Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt add 65 off 37 balls, but the all-rounder was bowled in the penultimate over by Kim Garth, leaving England needing 22 runs from the final over.

Knight was left frustrated as play was stopped again with five balls to go due to the poor weather and in the pouring rain both captains shook hands as Australia claimed victory.