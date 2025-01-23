Heather Knight felt England were on for Ashes victory before rain stopped play

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Heather Knight was frustrated by the rain that halted her side’s push for a first victory of this year’s Ashes as Australia won the second T20 by six runs on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern in Canberra.

The win meant Australia claimed an outright Ashes victory, taking an unassailable 10-0 lead in the series with one more T20 and a Test match still to come.

England were chasing 186 and needed 18 runs from five balls, with Knight unbeaten on 43 from 19 deliveries, when the players were brought off for a second time due to rain and Australia narrowly ahead on DLS.

Knight showed her frustration on the pitch when play was stopped and believes the game was “definitely on” in the final stages.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, she said: “It was a brilliant game of cricket, wasn’t it?

“Very disappointed for the brilliant crowd that turned out that we weren’t able to let it reach its climax.

“Felt like we were really in it, obviously was a very tough job for me and Nat (Sciver-Brunt), we managed to get that partnership together, felt like it was a really good wicket, felt like it was on.

“It would’ve been a tough ask to get that amount of runs, but I feel like it was definitely on for sure.”

England started their chase well, posting 41 without loss in the opening five overs.

After a brief stoppage due to rain and flashes of lightning, the game resumed 8.4 overs in and Danni Wyatt-Hodge brought up her half-century in 36 deliveries along with 32 from Sophia Dunkley before both were dismissed by Megan Schutt.

Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt led the fightback with a brilliant 65 off 37 balls before the rain ended play.

“Danni in particular was outstanding, the way she started the innings. Her and Dunks gave us a chance,” Knight added.

“That little rain break was hard, it slowed us down a little bit, upset our rhythm, but I’m really proud of the way the girls fought today.

“I thought it was brilliant to try and chase that, it was a tough ask but unfortunately wasn’t able to reach it.”

Beth Mooney set the tone for Australia with 44 off 31 balls before being stumped by counterpart Amy Jones off Sophie Ecclestone and spin proved to be costly again as Charlie Dean struck twice in on over.

However, Talia McGrath (48) and Grace Harris (35) led the recovery effort with a valuable sixth-wicket partnership of 71 from 35 balls.

McGrath expressed her delight at an outright Ashes victory.

She said: “My heart rate’s only just settled down, it was pretty tense there constantly looking at Duckworth-Lewis, constantly thinking about the radar.

“So pleased, to do it this early as well. We’re still not done but very happy to win the Ashes outright.”