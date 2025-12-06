Ashes 2025 live score: England facing defeat as Australia look to wrap up victory on day four
Australia look set to take a 2-0 lead after dominating in Brisbane
Australia will hope to seize second Test victory and a 2-0 lead in the Ashes series with England facing an almost certain defeat on day four in Brisbane.
Mitchell Starc and the rest of the home side dominated again yesterday to leave the tourists in tatters, closing on 134-6 and still 43 behind their opponents. Starc first impressed with the bat, making 77 and sharing a significant partnership with Scott Boland that both swelled Australia’s advantage and ensured that they could make use of the best bowling conditions later in the day at the Gabba.
Having made a bright enough start to their attempt to launch a fightback, England collapsed in a heap under the lights as they lost five wickets for 38 runs having been 90/1. It prompted more tough questions over the temperament and technique of Ben Stokes’s side, who look likely to find themselves 2-0 down and the series all but over at some point today.
England suffered another dose of despair at the Gabba as Australia moved in for the kill on day three of the second Ashes Test.
The tourists were a distant second best in every way as they hobbled to the brink of a loss that would leave them 2-0 down with three to play. Their hopes of reclaiming the urn were fading faster than ever as they faded to 134 for six, still 43 adrift.
It was abject viewing at a ground that has become synonymous with English heartache, Australia’s tailenders grinding the visiting attack into the Brisbane dirt.
Their last three wickets put on 128 runs as England’s weary bowlers struggled to make a dent against a lower-order who were taunting them with their mere presence.
In building a total of 511 and a lead of 177 they batted just long enough to use up the last of the natural light, then set about chopping down opponents who were unable to show the same diligence and dedication.
England facing second Test defeat at the Gabba
Well then. Is there any hope for England? They begin day four still 43 runs behind Australia and with just four wickets left after collapsing late on day three to leave a 2-0 deficit all but certain. Ben Stokes and Will Jacks will resume looking to at least force the hosts to bat again.
