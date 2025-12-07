England staring down Ashes barrel after bruising defeat in Brisbane

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England face an almighty battle to salvage their Ashes campaign after slumping to yet another grisly defeat in the second Test at the Gabba.

They resumed on day four with hope all but extinguished after a feeble batting display the night before and were unable to do anything more than delay Australia’s eight-wicket march towards a 2-0 series lead.

For the 10th time in a row they were cut down to size in Australia’s Brisbane stronghold, where they last tasted victory almost four decades ago.

Resuming 43 behind and six down, captain Ben Stokes and all-rounder Will Jacks banished the worst excesses of ‘Bazball’ as they dropped anchor for almost three hours.

Flashy drives were shelved in place of old-fashioned blocks and leaves as the pair chiselled out a stand of 96 in 221 deliveries. It was just the kind of steel their critics have been crying out for, but with too much damage already done it was too little, too late.

When veteran seamer Michael Neser removed both batters in successive overs – Jacks for 41 to a quite incredible slip catch from Steve Smith, Stokes smartly caught behind for 50 – the writing was on the wall.

England were all out for 241, leaving Australia chasing just 65. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne both fell to Gus Atkinson under lights but Smith won a tense face-off with Jofra Archer and won it with a huge swing for six in just 10 overs.

Only one team in Test history, Donald Bradman’s class of 1936-37, has come from two down to win a five-match series and the odds stacked against England are enormous. Since retaining the urn Down Under in 2010-11, England have now played 17 Tests in Australia, losing 15 and drawing two.

Stokes and Jacks began at 134 for six, with an innings defeat still possible. The impatient approach of their top order had attracted damning criticism but Stokes and Jacks emerged with a complete shift in mindset as they soaked up 107 dot balls in a 24-over opening session.

In doing so, they gradually cleared the deficit and scraped together a slender lead of 16 runs and were enthusiastically applauded off by the travelling fans. There were just 59 runs in the session, including four boundaries, but more importantly there was only one moment of real danger – Stokes edging Scott Boland over the slip cordon after being beaten by movement off the seam.

England continued to play with caution in the evening session but the pitch started to offer a little more assistance with a hint of uneven bounce. Jacks gave a first half-chance of the day when he turned Brendan Doggett to Head at short-leg but the ball was travelling rapidly off the middle and did not go to hand.

Stokes, meanwhile, needed a minute to recover after a nasty blow to the box. The skipper ticked off his fifty, the second slowest of his career in 150 balls, but Smith was about to blow the game open.

When Jacks got a thin edge to a fourth-stump delivery from Neser, Australia’s stand-in captain dived low to his left to snap up a sensational one-handed catch at slip.

With Alex Carey standing up to the stumps it was a remarkably instinctive grab, paying Jacks back for the equally brilliant catch that ended his innings on day two.

The Surrey man was motionless for a few seconds before accepting his fate. The spell had been broken and Stokes followed in Neser’s next visit, beaten off the seam and grazing the ball into Carey’s gloves.

He spun on his heels, hurled his bat in the air and made his way to the pavilion to generous applause. Stokes had barely left the field when Atkinson followed, brainlessly picking out one of five leg-side catchers as he activated a painfully simple bouncer trap.

Another edge from Carse rounded out Neser’s five-wicket haul, bringing the end game into sight. Atkinson got the pink Kookaburra moving under black skies, salvaging his figures with a couple of late scalps, but Archer’s 90mph tussle with Smith held the attention.

The latter won it, hands down, and is set to hand the reins back to Pat Cummins in Adelaide with the urn almost secured once again.