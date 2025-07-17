Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Usyk vs Dubois 2 press conference live: Heavyweight rivals share stage ahead of Wembley rematch

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois square off for the undisputed heavyweight title on Saturday, two years after their first fight

Alex Pattle
at Wembley
Thursday 17 July 2025 05:20 EDT
Daniel Dubois pushes Oleksandr Usyk in heated standoff as pair promote rematch at Wembley

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will trade words at a press conference today, ahead of their undisputed title clash on Saturday.

Two years after Usyk beat Dubois in Poland, the heavyweights will square off again – this time at Wembley Stadium, with the Ukrainian’s unified belts on the line, while the Briton defends his IBF title.

In their first bout, Usyk climbed off the canvas to stop Dubois after suffering a controversial low blow, which the latter’s team still insists was a legal body shot. Since then, Dubois has been in the form of his life, stopping Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and most recently Anthony Joshua, whom the 27-year-old knocked out at Wembley in September.

Usyk, meanwhile, is still unbeaten, having recorded back-to-back decision wins over Tyson Fury in 2024. The first win made Usyk, 38, the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, before he retained the unified belts in their rematch after giving up the IBF strap. In the meantime, Dubois was elevated from interim IBF champion to regular champion,

And all the gold will be up for grabs on Saturday, but first, the heavyweights take to the stage for a press conference. Follow live updates from Thursday's press conference below.

What time does Usyk vs Dubois 2 start this weekend?

Usyk vs Dubois 2 will take place on Saturday 19 July at Wembley Stadium in London.

Usyk vs Dubois 2 will take place on Saturday 19 July at Wembley Stadium in London. The first fight of the night is due to begin at 5.40pm BST (9.40am PT / 11.40am CT / 12.40pm ET), with main-event ring walks following at roughly 9.45pm BST (1.45pm PT / 3.45pm CT / 4.45pm ET).

Alex Pattle17 July 2025 10:45

Usyk vs Dubois 2 press conference live

The press conference is due to start at around 1pm BST today in Wembley, and we’ll be on the ground to keep you covered with live updates!

Alex Pattle17 July 2025 10:19

Usyk vs Dubois 2 press conference live

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will trade words at a press conference today, ahead of their undisputed title clash on Saturday.

Two years after Usyk beat Dubois in Poland, the heavyweights will square off again – this time at Wembley Stadium, with the Ukrainian’s unified belts on the line, while the Briton defends his IBF title.

In their first bout, Usyk climbed off the canvas to stop Dubois after suffering a controversial low blow, which the latter’s team still insists was a legal body shot. Since then, Dubois has been in the form of his life, stopping Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and most recently Anthony Joshua, whom the 27-year-old knocked out at Wembley in September.

Usyk, meanwhile, is still unbeaten, having recorded back-to-back decision wins over Tyson Fury in 2024. The first win made Usyk, 38, the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, before he retained the unified belts in their rematch after giving up the IBF strap. In the meantime, Dubois was elevated from interim IBF champion to regular champion,

And all the gold will be up for grabs on Saturday, but first, the heavyweights take to the stage for a press conference.

Follow live updates from Thursday’s press conference right here.

Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Daniel Dubois face off at a press conference in April
Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Daniel Dubois face off at a press conference in April (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle17 July 2025 10:00

