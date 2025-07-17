Oleksandr Usyk offers cryptic warning and Daniel Dubois reacts to huge Canelo bet at press conference

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Don’t push the horses,” was Oleksandr Usyk’s cryptic warning to Daniel Dubois’ team on Thursday, whenever things got tetchy at the final press conference for their heavyweight rematch on Saturday.

For what it’s worth, Usyk rarely seemed aggravated by Dubois himself, and even expressed his respect for the Briton at Wembley Stadium, where they will duel this weekend.

“I respect this guy, this young guy,” said the Ukrainian in one of their final verbal exchanges on stage, before their pugilistic exchange on Saturday. “He’s motivated, but I am, too. I’m not an old guy; 38 is not old.”

The issue for Dubois’ coach, Don Charles, was that he did not feel this respect was necessarily mutual. Addressing an apparent idea from Usyk’s manager, that Dubois is the same fighter who Usyk stopped in 2023, Charles said of Egis Klimas: “We know what we’ve been witnessing [since then], he must’ve been sleeping for the last three fights. He must’ve been fast asleep. Can somebody wake him up?”

Charles was referencing Dubois’ stoppages of Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and most recently Anthony Joshua (at Wembley, no less), but Klimas had a counter so quick that Usyk would be proud of it: “While I was sleeping, Oleksandr beat Tyson Fury two times.”

Dubois, meanwhile, spoke in mission statements, as he has so often over the last year. “I’ve got to write my own script now,” said the IBF champion, 27. “They’ve got a script, I’ve got to write my own.

open image in gallery Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Daniel Dubois sat at their pre-fight press conference ( Getty Images )

“I’ve been getting a lot of... just confidence from my training, the shots I’ve been landing on the people I’ve been sparring. All of that’s just been building up, and I’m ready to let it out now. Right now, I just want to get it on [...] I’ve prepared right, I’m just on a different level now. I’m ready to come through whatever I need to on Saturday. I’m chasing glory, and I’m chasing greatness.”

What is more important to him: gaining revenge on Usyk for their first clash, when the Ukrainian climbed off the canvas after a low blow that Dubois’ team still insist was a legal shot, or gaining undisputed status? “All of it, the whole thing,” Dubois said. “This is history-making, and I’ve just got to do a real demolition job. I’m hungry, I’m ready for it.”

Dubois’ manager Riz Khan said: “I think they are rattled, solely because they are using the same line: ‘Daniel’s not changed’.”

And Dubois has changed. He has shown sporting maturity in recent outings, as well as greater mental sturdiness. Every pundit will tell you that.

His timing is better, too, and as far as Charles is concerned, timing may be the most important factor on Saturday. “I’m a very spiritual man, in the sense that I believe in the universe,” said the trainer. “In my opinion, he’s been destined to be here today, and on Saturday to do what has almost been deemed impossible.

open image in gallery Dubois’ trainer Don Charles ( Getty Images )

“I’ve normally got a lot to say,” he added, in an admirable example of self-awareness, “but I’m gonna keep it short.”

There was also time for a few words from a member of Usyk’s team, dubbed the “Crazy Professor”, who said: “I know he [Usyk] is ageing, but don’t worry. He’s more than ready.”

Meanwhile, Dubois’ promoter Frank Warren graciously agreed with Klimas’s evaluation of Usyk’s generational talent, saying: “I agree with everything you’ve said, he is different. He’s a fabulous and great champion.” But?

“But [Dubois] is the new kid on the block. He’s got the power, but everybody underestimates his boxing ability. He has one of the best jabs in boxing.”

Warren also made an astute observation that Usyk, as technically and tactically sharp as he is, is not afraid to take risks and exchange at close range. With that in mind, Warren guaranteed an explosive contest under the arch.

open image in gallery Dubois’ promoter Frank Warren ( Getty Images )

It is a contest that Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, arguably the face of boxing, believes will go Usyk’s way again. So confident is the undisputed super-middleweight champion, he has placed a $500,000 bet on the southpaw.

“It doesn’t mean nothing to me, it don’t mean s*** to me,” said Dubois. “He’s gonna lose his money.”

If Dubois has his way, Canelo will lose his money, and Usyk will lose his unified belts.

