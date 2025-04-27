Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois rematch confirmed as summer showdown looms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will fight each other for the second time, it has been confirmed, as they prepare to meet at Wembley Stadium this summer.

On 19 July, Usyk will put the unified heavyweight titles on the line against Dubois, who holds the IBF belt, meaning the winner will emerge as undisputed champion.

That is a status that Usyk, 38, secured last May, when he outpointed Tyson Fury in Riyadh. In fact, the Ukrainian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, having also previously held undisputed gold at cruiserweight.

Usyk vacated the IBF belt shortly after his victory over Fury, meaning interim champion Dubois was elevated. Dubois, 27, then retained the official title by knocking out Anthony Joshua at Wembley in September.

Usyk, meanwhile, went on to box Fury again, winning via decision once more in December to retain the unified gold.

And the southpaw, an Olympic gold medalist, has the chance to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight king when he fights Dubois in July, two years after stopping the Briton.

In their first showdown, in Poland, Usyk climbed off the canvas after a low blow, later beating “Dynamite” via TKO. However, Dubois and his promoter Frank Warren appealed the result, with some observers believing that the illegal punch was a valid body shot.

open image in gallery Daniel Dubois dropped Oleksandr Usyk with a body-shot attempt that was ruled a low blow ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Usyk recovered to stop Dubois later in the fight in Poland ( Getty Images )

The appeal failed, and Usyk remained unbeaten. He then secured his back-to-back wins over Fury, while Dubois bounced back with three straight stoppage victories – against Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Joshua.

Dubois was due to defend his title against Joseph Parker in February but withdrew on two days’ notice, citing illness. Parker instead fought Martin Bakole, knocking out the Congolese boxer in round two.

Parker then called for a fight with Usyk, which was soon ordered by the WBO, but undisputed bouts take precedence. As such, Usyk vs Dubois 2 is set to go ahead.