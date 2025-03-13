Oleksandr Usyk ordered to defend titles against Joseph Parker in blow to Daniel Dubois

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oleksandr Usyk has been ordered to defend his title against WBO interim champion Joseph Parker, potentially leaving Daniel Dubois out in the cold.

IBF champion Dubois and Parker were due to clash in February, with the winner expected to challenge unified title holder Usyk next. However, Dubois withdrew on two days’ notice due to illness, and Parker knocked out late replacement Martin Bakole in two rounds.

Dubois’s father later revealed that his son would seek a fight with Usyk next, rather than a rescheduled meeting with Parker, but the latter – by securing the WBO interim title against Bakole – might have beaten Dubois to a shot at the Ukrainian.

An email from WBO chairman and founder Luis Batista Salas, sent to promoters Alex Krassyuk and Frank Warren, read: “Please be advised that the WBO World Championship Committee is hereby ordering the commencement of negotiations between the subject matter’s fighters [Usyk and Parker] to discharge the WBO mandatory championship obligation in the Heavyweight Division.

“By virtue of this order, the WBO Interim Championship shall be terminated expeditiously in compliance with our institutional policy of only one world champion per weight class. The parties have 30 days to reach terms. Failure to do so will result in this Committee ordering purse bid proceedings in accordance with WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.

“Lastly, the WBO reserves its right to issue any and all further rulings deemed necessary, helpful, and convenient to accomplish the purposes, policies, and intent of the WBO rules, including but not limited to serving those interests that best boxing and the Heavyweight Division.”

open image in gallery Joseph Parker knocked out Martin Bakole after Daniel Dubois withdrew ( Getty Images )

Usyk vs Parker is not a certainty; it is possible that the 30-day negotiation period could end without a deal being struck.

Usyk, 37, last boxed in December, beating Tyson Fury on points for the second time in seven months. With his first win over the Briton, the Ukrainian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years; with his second, he retained the unified belts, having vacated the IBF title between the two fights.

Dubois, 27, won the interim IBF belt before Usyk gave up the regular title, therefore the Briton was elevated to official champion in the aftermath. He retained the gold with a knockout of Anthony Joshua in September, for a third straight win since suffering a stoppage loss to Usyk in 2023.

open image in gallery Dubois (right) during his loss to Oleksandr Usyk ( Getty Images )

In that fight with Usyk, Dubois dropped the unbeaten southpaw with a low blow that many fans believed was a legal body shot. Dubois appealed the result, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Parker would be a fresh opponent for Usyk. The 33-year-old is riding a six-fight win streak, having last lost in 2022.