When is Usyk vs Dubois 2? Fight date, venue and TV channel

Daniel Dubois will have the chance to avenge his loss to Oleksandr Usyk when the heavyweight rivals share the ring once again at Wembley Stadium.

The pair are set to renew hostilities after Usyk beat the Brit via ninth-round knockout in 2023, but only after rising from a contentious and debatable low blow.

Usyk then went on to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion in the four-belt era when he outpointed Tyson Fury in May last year, but vacated the IBF title before beating the Briton again in December.

With Dubois upgraded to IBF champion, he underlined his status by brutally knocking out Anthony Joshua under the Wembley arch last September, and will hope for a similar outcome as he returns to the same venue to clash with Usyk.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the fight?

Usyk vs Dubois 2 will take place on Saturday 19 July at Wembley Stadium in London. Start time and ring-walks are yet to be announced but are expected to be around 10pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The event will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

Oleksandr Usyk, left, and Daniel Dubois will fight for the undisputed world heavyweight title on July 19 (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

Full fight card

The undercard for Usyk vs Dubois 2 is yet to be announced, but it is confirmed that the pair will headline the Wembley event.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois (heavyweight)

Odds

Usyk win 2/9

Draw 18/1

Dubois win 17/5

