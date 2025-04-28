Daniel Dubois pushes Oleksandr Usyk in heated standoff at Wembley as security intervene

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Security was forced to intervene after Daniel Dubois shoved Oleksandr Usyk during a face-off at Wembley Stadium ahead of this summer’s rematch.

It was announced on Sunday that IBF champion Dubois will try to avenge the August 2023 defeat he suffered to Usyk – the WBC, WBA and WBO titlist – on 19 July.

The pair were at Wembley on Monday morning and posing for photographs on the centre circle of the pitch when, during a face-off, Dubois abruptly pushed the Ukrainian in the chest.

Usyk, in a light blue tracksuit, and Dubois, wearing a suit, briefly squared off before several security guards ran in to stop the situation from escalating ahead of their undisputed showdown. Dubois then hurled insults at Usyk as the rivals walked away.

Dubois, 27, has won all three of his fights inside the distance since losing to Usyk, who beat the Briton via ninth-round knockout in Poland but only after rising from a contentious and debatable low blow.

Dubois and his camp long argued the punch which felled Usyk should have been ruled legal but the Londoner’s promoter Frank Warren lost an appeal to the WBA for the bout to be called a no-contest.

“This is the fight I wanted and demanded and now I get my chance for revenge against Oleksandr Usyk,” said Dubois on Sunday evening upon the return bout being confirmed.

“I should have won the first fight and was denied by the judgement of the referee, so I will make no mistake this time around in front of my people at the national stadium in my home city.

“I am a superior and more dangerous fighter now and Usyk will find this out for himself on 19 July.”

Usyk became the first undisputed world heavyweight champion in the four-belt era when he outpointed Tyson Fury in May last year but vacated the IBF title before beating the Briton again in December.

Dubois was therefore upgraded to IBF champion and underlined his status with a savage knockout of Anthony Joshua last September but Usyk now wants to put his full collection together again.

“Thank you, Daniel, for taking care of my IBF belt – now I want it back,” the unbeaten 38-year-old said.