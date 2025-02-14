Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WBA president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza has suggested the organisation could approve a 15-round rule for undisputed title fights.

Many title fights were previously scheduled for 15 rounds, before being cut to 12 throughout the 1980s. The rule change came amid fears over fighters’ health, with studies suggesting boxers were more susceptible to damage after the 12th round.

Kim Duk-koo’s death in 1982, from injuries sustained in a 14th-round knockout loss to Ray Mancini, was pivotal in the rule change. The WBC quickly announced it would reduce title bouts to 12 rounds, and the WBA did the same in 1987. The IBF followed suit in 1988.

In recent times, however, some fans have called for a return to the old set-up. Even WBO super-lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez has backed the old stipulation, saying on The Ring podcast: “I have a question. Can we bring back 15-round fights?

“I don’t know, maybe it’s just something I’m curious about. When you’re fighting for undisputed status, how about making those fights 15 rounds? Let’s add three more rounds, and then we’ll find out who the real champion is.

"I think it would be symbolic, because it truly shows the significance of what we’re fighting for. Plus, you’re not taking a 3 per cent sanctioning fee, right? No fee, so why not add three more rounds for undisputed fights?”

Mendoza later said on X (formerly Twitter): “WBA may think about approving it in a trial mode, for certain high caliber opposition between the boxers.”

Dmitry Bivol (left) and Artur Beterbiev during their first undisputed clash, in October ( Getty Images )

The most recent undisputed title fight in boxing was October’s light-heavyweight clash between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. Unified champion Beterbiev won a controversial decision to take Bivol’s WBA belt, and the pair will run it back on 22 February – returning to Riyadh, where they first met in the ring.

Boxing’s next undisputed title fight is expected to be Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs William Scull, on 3 May. Mexico’s Canelo, who holds the unified super-middleweight belts, will aim to take the Cuban’s IBF belt. If he succeeds, Canelo will become a two-time undisputed champion at the weight.