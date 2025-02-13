Jump to content
Top Rank ‘disgusted’ by ‘racist’ act during Keyshawn Davis vs Denys Berinchyk fight week

Davis accused Berinchyk of sending him a box of bananas and a watermelon ahead of their title fight

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Thursday 13 February 2025 12:11 EST
Comments
Keyshawn Davis (left) and Denys Berinchyk will fight this weekend
Keyshawn Davis (left) and Denys Berinchyk will fight this weekend (Getty Images)

Top Rank has said it is “disgusted” by an alleged racist act in the lead-up to Keyshawn Davis vs Denys Berinchyk, after Davis accused his opponent of sending him a box of bananas and a watermelon.

Davis made the accusation against the Ukrainian at a press conference on Wednesday (13 February), ahead of Friday’s fight for Berinchyk’s WBO lightweight belt.

The American, 25, said: “I wanna address the fact that this guy came to America to give me bananas and a watermelon with a note on it. It’s unprofessional, and I feel like it’s racist, and you just made this fight a little more personal.

“You all heard what I said: this man brought a box of bananas and a watermelon to America to bring to my room, and I just took it as racist.” Davis also posted a photo of the alleged delivery from Berinchyk on social media.

Berinchyk, whose response was translated into English by his promoter Alex Krassyuk, denied the accusation.

He said: “First thing I wanna say is that I don’t speak English and I don’t write English. I saw his message on the media. It’s weird even to mention this. Some people with bad intentions, looking for some hype, made this...”

Davis hit back: “He ain’t say all that. Look, y’all did it, it’s okay that y’all did it, I’m gonna whoop your ass for it. So, just come Friday night.” Berinchyk, 36, responded: “First thing you need to do is make weight.”

Then, during a face-off between the unbeaten boxers, Davis repeatedly called Berinchyk “racist”.

Top Rank, which is holding the event at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City, later issued a statement on the matter.

Keyshawn Davis (right) during his win over Miguel Madueno in 2024
Keyshawn Davis (right) during his win over Miguel Madueno in 2024 (Getty Images)
Denys Berinchyk (second-left) celebrates beating Yvan Mendy in 2022
Denys Berinchyk (second-left) celebrates beating Yvan Mendy in 2022 (Getty Images)

“Top Rank is appalled and disgusted by the actions of individual(s) that delivered the package to Keyshawn Davis,” the promotional company wrote.

“These actions are contrary to the foundation of Top Rank. There is no place for this in sports or society. Keyshawn has our full support.”

The Independent has approached a representative of Berinchyk for comment.

