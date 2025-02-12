Oleksandr Usyk reveals plan to fight twice before retiring and names first opponent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oleksandr Usyk has said he intends to fight two more times before retiring from boxing, with his ideal first opponent being Daniel Dubois or Joseph Parker.

Usyk became undisputed heavyweight champion – the first in 24 years – by beating Tyson Fury last May. Then, in December, he outpointed the Briton again to retain the unified belts.

Between those results, the Ukrainian vacated the IBF title, meaning interim champion Dubois was elevated to official title holder. Dubois retained the belt by knocking out Anthony Joshua in September, and he defends the gold against Parker on 22 February.

“I will fight who will win,” Usyk told Sky Sports on Wednesday (12 February). “Joseph Parker, Daniel Dubois, no problem.

"I think two years, one-and-a-half [left in boxing]. I feel great myself. I feel I have two fights to prepare [for], not more – just two.”

After Usyk beat Fury for the second time, the 38-year-old was confronted by Dubois in the ring. Usyk, who previously held the undisputed cruiserweight titles, already has a win over Dubois, having stopped the Briton in 2023.

open image in gallery Oleksandr Usyk (left) stopped Daniel Dubois in 2023 after climbing off the canvas ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Dubois and Joseph Parker will box in Saudi Arabia on 22 February ( Getty Images )

On that night in Poland, Usyk climbed off the canvas after suffering a controversial low blow, which Dubois, 27, felt was a legal shot.

"My next fight I’m working towards [is Usyk, after Parker],” Dubois told Sky. “I’m ready for it now. We’ve all got to grow up sometime. Run it back.”

As well as having held two sets of undisputed titles, Usyk is an Olympic gold medalist. The southpaw triumphed at London 2012 before starting a professional career, in which he has stayed unbeaten while defeating Fury and Joshua twice each, as well as Dubois, Derek Chisora, Tony Bellew, Mairis Briedis and Murat Gassiev.