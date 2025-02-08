Canelo’s first opponent in four-fight Saudi run named as William Scull
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez rejected a deal with Jake Paul, opting to box four times as part of Riyadh Season in 2025 and 2026
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will box William Scull on 3 May, it has been announced, as the Mexican star begins his four-fight Riyadh Season run.
It was revealed on Friday (7 February) that Canelo had turned down a fight with YouTube star Jake Paul, opting to sign a deal with the Saudis. As part of that deal, the unified super-middleweight champion will box in May and September 2025, before competing in February and October 2026.
It was initially confirmed that his September bout would be a super-fight with Terence Crawford – a fellow pound-for-pound great – though Canelo’s other opponents were not named.
Now, however, Saudi adviser Turki Alalshikh has revealed Scull as Canelo’s next opponent, with the pair set to clash on 3 May. Canelo, 34, will put the WBC, WBO and WBA super-middleweight belts on the line, as Scull, 32, brings the IBF title into the bout.
Canelo’s fight with the unbeaten Cuban, which could see Alvarez regain undisputed status in the division, is expected to take place in Riyadh. His match-up with Crawford is set to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
In the latter fight, Crawford, 37, will be hitting a career-heaviest weight to challenge Canelo at 168lb. Last summer, the unbeaten Crawford won his first world title at 154lb, having previously held gold at three lighter weights – including the undisputed titles at welterweight.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments